iPad 10th-Gen and iPad Air available with up to Rs 4000 discount in India on Apple Online Store

Apple's M1-powered iPad Air and A14 Bionic chip-powered iPad 10th-Gen are available with an instant discount worth up to Rs 4,000. Currently, the iPad Air's base model (64GB) is selling for Rs 59,900 and the top 256GB variant is available at Rs 74,900. On the other hand, the 10th Gen is retailing at Rs 44,900 and Rs 59,900 for the same variants.

Customers purchasing the iPad Air with an HDFC Bank credit card will get Rs 4,000 off. That means the tablet will effectively be available for Rs 55,900 and Rs 70,900, respectively. The iPad 10th-Gen is getting Rs 3,000 off with an HDFC bank credit card. Therefore, the entry-level tablet will be available for grabs for Rs 41,900 and Rs 56,900, respectively.

Apple with HDFC Bank is also offering Rs 5,000 off on iPad Pro 2022 -- the company's most premium tablet. Apple says customers will get an instant savings of Rs 5000 on iPad Pro 12.9-inch, which costs Rs 81,900 for the base 128GB option. There are three more models - 256GB for Rs 91,900, 512GB for Rs 1,11,900, and 1TB for Rs 1,51,900. The iPad Pro 2022 is powered by the M2, which also powers a bunch of Apple portable (laptop) and desktop PCs.

Apart from the instant discount with an HDFC Bank credit card, the Apple website has a no-cost EMI option available. Customers can trade in old Apple devices as well. However, the resale value will totally depend on the condition of the smartphone/ tablet.

Which iPad should you buy?

If you are not a professional content creator and want a tablet to manage home devices, read, and watch content, the iPad 10th will be sufficient for most customers. The iPad Air is a great option as well, but consider it for upcoming creators. If you enjoy gaming, the M1 chipset should offer relatively better performance and battery life. Users can play games on Apple Arcade, Apple's cloud gaming service that is free to try for a couple of months. However, both iPads do not offer a 128GB option, making things tricky for most customers.

In that case, we'd advise users to pick iPad Air 64GB, and there are ways to limit waste onboard storage. Firstly, the M1 chip will offer longevity, meaning the fast and powerful processor will offer a seamless performance compared to the A14 Bionic SoC even after two-three years. Secondly, the iPad Air has a laminated display, which is not available on iPad 10th-Gen.

To utilise storage, users can store data on the cloud and use Google Photos instead of Apple Photos. An advantage of using in-built Apple apps is that they are removable. Unlike Apple Photos, Google Photos will allow users to store photos on the cloud and not keep them on the device.

Otherwise, if you users can afford an iPad Air 256GB, we would advise you to go for iPad Pro 128GB.