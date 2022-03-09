iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Air 2020: Specs, features and price compared

Apple unveiled a bunch of products including the new iPad Air Peek Performance event on Tuesday. The 5th gen iPad Air brings some noteworthy changes and we are here to talk about it in detail. To begin with, the new iPad Air ships with the M1 processor which is the same as the one used in entry-level Macs and the iPad Pro. Traditionally, Apple used A series Bionic chipsets on the iPad Air. While the Bionic chipset is no slouch either, the introduction of M1 to the iPad Air is game-changing.

Apart from the new chipset, iPad Air gets a higher resolution front camera with Center Stage. A feature that pans and zooms to keep the people in the frame during video calls. You also get support for 5G on the higher-end models. The new iPad Air has definitely caught everyone's attention with the package on offer. So here we compare iPad Air 2022 with iPad Air 2020 to find out which is a better device on paper.

iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Air 2020: Price compared

The iPad Air 2022 is available in 64GB and 256GB configuration for WiFi and WiFi plus Cellular models. The base WiFi model is priced at 54,990 while the top-end model comes in at Rs 68,900. On the other hand, the WiFi plus Cellular model starts at Rs 68,900 and goes up to Rs 82,900 for the top model. To recall, the previous-gen iPad Air was launched at a similar price in 2020.

iPad Air 2022 vs iPad Air 2020: Specs and features

Dimensions: The iPad Air 2022 and the iPad 2020 have similar dimensions at 247.6 x 178.5 x 6.1 mm. In fact, the weight is also more or less the same around 460 grams.

Display: The display on the new iPad Air also remains unchanged. It gets a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1640 x 2360 pixels and a pixel density of 500 nits.

Processor: The iPad Air 2022 gets a massive upgrade with the desktop-class M1 chipset. It packs an eight-core CPU, an eight-core GPU and a 16-core Neural Engine. This chipset is highly capable and power-efficient. So expect a huge bump in the performance of the new iPad Air.

On the flip side, the previous-gen iPad Air featured an A14 Bionic chipset. This chipset has a six-core CPU, a four-core GPU, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

RAM: The iPad Air 2020 was offered with 4GB of RAM. However, the latest model comes with 8GB of RAM.

Storage: Apple has not changed the storage options on the new models. Thus you can get the iPad Air 2022 in 64GB and 256GB storage models.

Rear camera: The same 12-megapixel rear camera has been carried to the iPad Air 2022 with 5x digital zoom and smart HDR for photos.

Front camera: The iPad Air 2022 gets an upgraded 12-megapixel front camera that brings support for Center Stage. In contrast, iPad Air 2020 features a 7-megapixel selfie sensor.

Battery: Apple doesn't give a number for the battery capacity. However, it claims that the new iPad Air can run up to 10 hours on a single charge. This is similar to what Apple offered on the previous model.

Connectivity: Apple has also added support for 5G which was missing on the iPad Air 2020. Moreover, both these devices offer WiFi 6 support.