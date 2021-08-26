iPad mini launch: Specs, features, India price, other upgrades, and everything we know so far

Apple is expected to launch a range of products in September. Leaks suggest the brand will hold multiple events for the introduction of these products. One of these products could be the iPad mini 6 that's been due for more than two years now. While we had previously seen a few renders of the tablet, those weren't as detailed as the ones that have popped up in a fresh leak.

The renders showcase the iPad Mini 6 in its complete glory with a few key specifications. As hinted by the previous leaks, the tablet is supposed to get a major redesign. This includes squared off sides, thinner bezels, touch-ID based power buttons and more. As far as the hardware is concerned, the iPad mini 6 may get an 8.4-inch liquid Liquid Retina display with a 60Hz refresh rate. Apple's current-gen A14 Bionic chipset could power this tablet. It is also reported that the tablet will be offered in pace Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green and Sky Blue colour options. While that was a brief description of the upcoming iPad mini, we have more to share about this device, so let's get started.

iPad mini 6 specs and features

--The new iPad mini is reportedly arriving in a few weeks from now. Ahead of the expected launch, designer Michael Ma (@apple_idesigner) has provided us with our best look at the iPad mini 6 yet. The tablet appears to feature a squared-off design similar to the iPad Air 2020. In addition to that, it may get thinner bezels and a reimagined touch-ID based power button. The bottom of the device also sports a USB Type-C port and a stereo speaker setup.

--As per the leak, the tablet measures 206x138x6.1mm. It will be offered in five colour options: Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. Also, it is tipped to be a more compact version of the current-gen iPad Air with an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display.

Photo Credit- apple_idesigner, iPad mini 6 tipped to get an 8.4-inch Liquid Retina display

--The iPad mini 6 will ship with the A14 Bionic chipset that powers the iPhone 12 lineup. It is a hexa-core chipset based on a 5nm manufacturing process and clocked at 3.1GHz. Apple is supposed to make this tablet available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage configurations. The tablet will get WiFi and a 5G version as well. Finally, it may bring support for Apple's third-gen Pencil stylus.

Photo Credit- apple_idesigner, Mutiple colour options suggested for the upcoming iPad mini

--Camera details of the iPad mini 6 are currently available. However, it's evident from the pictures that the tablet will feature a single camera and rear shooter. It is suggested that the tablet will get an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 7-megapixel shooter for selfies on the front.

--The upcoming iPad mini 6 will take over the iPad mini 5 launched back in March 2019. So let's take a quick look at the specs of the current tablet.

--The iPad mini 5 sports a 7.9-inch IPS LCD panel with a resolution of 1536 x 2048 pixels. It is powered by A12 Bionic SoC, a Hexa-core chipset based on a 7nm manufacturing process. This tablet is offered in 64GB and 256GB storage configurations. The iPad mini 5 features an 8-megapixel rear shooter and a 7-megapixel shooter for selfies in the camera department. Apple ships a 5124mAh battery with this device.

iPad mini launch date

In a recent newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman revealed all the expected products later this year. The iPad mini is also featured in that list, so we may not be too far away from the tablet launch. While the launch date is yet to be confirmed, we can expect the tablet to arrive alongside the iPhone 13 or AirPods 3. Both of which are tipped to arrive on different dates next month.

iPad mini India price

Currently, there's no information about the pricing of the iPad mini 6. However, we do know that the iPad mini 5 is one of the cheapest Apple tablets available currently at Rs 34,900. So Apple may choose to follow suit and keep the pricing of the upcoming tablet under Rs 40,000.