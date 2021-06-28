iPad Pro 2022: Specs, features, India price, and everything we know so far

iPad Pro M1 was introduced at the Spring-loaded event this year. Making it the first Apple tablet to be powered by Apple's very own silicon. While the other iPads are due for an update, reports suggest that Apple is considering the idea of larger sized iPad Pro models. The current iPad Pro maxes out at 12.9-inch.

That said, the size change is a couple of years down the road. The next iPad Pro is supposedly coming next year. It is tipped to feature a glass back to enable wireless charging. Additionally, Apple is testing wireless charging for the iPad Pro 2022. Another report hints towards the addition of an OLED display.

Although the launch of iPad Pro 2022 is far away, leaks around the same have begun to surface online. So as to keep you all updated, we decided to stack everything known about this tablet so far.

iPad Pro 2022 specs and features

--The iPad Pro is Apple's most premium tablet. Recently, the brand refreshed the lineup with its new M1 chipset, Pro motion displays, 5G and support for the latest Xbox and PS5 controllers. And now reports about a new iPad Pro have begun to surface online. The latest report from Bloomberg says a redesigned version is coming next year.

--According to the report, iPad Pro 2022 will feature a glass back design similar to the iPhone 12 lineup. This design change is being made to bring support for wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. However, the report also points out that the iPad Pro 2022 is in its early developmental phase, and plans could change, or the device launch could be cancelled before next year's launch. Besides this, Apple is also said to be testing a system to incorporate MagSafe on the upcoming iPad Pro.

--The introduction of wireless/reverse wireless charging will be a big deal as this is a completely new feature for an Apple product. That said, we are not hearing about this feature for the first time. The feature was earlier rumoured for the iPhone 11, but that never came to fruition.

--It's obvious that wireless charging will not be as fast as the currently used wired system. But it's surely a nice feature to have for a premium product like an iPad Pro. Although Apple is planning to bring MagSafe and wireless charging, the thunderbolt charging port will stay there at least for the next models.

--The current-gen iPad Pro 2021 features a mini-LED display, however, that is expected to change with the upcoming version. As per South Korea's ETNews, Apple has confirmed to use OLED panels on some of the iPads starting next year. And that's because "the small and medium-sized OLED market is expected to enter the second growth phase."

--Additionally, the report says that Apple's current supplier of OLED displays, Samsung and LG, will continue to provide displays for the upcoming iPad Pros. This decision to switch to OLED displays was made as it was able to prove its proficiency in terms of image quality, weight, and design.

--Another reason to use an OLED panel is the cost factor. While Apple had to use a custom AMOLED panel for the iPhone that is folded at the bottom, the OLED displays used for the upcoming iPad are flat. This puts the pricing of the OLED panel in the same category as the LCD panel used for the iPad Air.

--The iPad Pro 2022 could ship with the rumoured M1X or the M2 chipset that's rumoured to power the upcoming Macs. Currently, the storage is capped to 2TB, and we believe that will remain true even for the upcoming models.

iPad Pro 2022 launch date

Apple launched the iPad Pro M1 at the Spring-loaded event this year. So it's unlikely that we will see a refreshed model this year. Now a fresh report from Bloomberg suggests that the iPad Pro 2022 will launch next year. As of now, we don't have an exact launch date. However, keeping the recent launch trend in mind, we expect the upcoming version to make a way in April next year.

iPad Pro 2022 India price

The base variant of the 12.9-inch iPad Pro with 128GB of storage goes for Rs 99,900, whereas the top-end variant with 2TB of storage is made available for Rs 1,98,900. On the other hand, the lower end model with an 11-inch display is priced at 71,900, which scales up to Rs 1,70,900 for the top-end variant. Now the aforementioned prices are for the Wi-Fi models hence, for the cellular plus Wi-Fi model, you will have to shell an additional amount of Rs 14,000.

Apple is expected to make some design and hardware changes on the upcoming iPad Pro 2022. Hence, we could see a slight price bump, but we are not certain about that at this point.