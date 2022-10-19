iPad Pro 2022 with M2 SoC, iPad 10th-Gen with new design launched in India

Apple has finally launched the new M2-powered Apple iPad Pro 2022 and A14 Bionic chip-powered iPad (10th-Gen) 2022 in India. The new Pro model looks more or less similar to its predecessor, but it is the regular iPad that is getting a major overhaul. For starters, the 10th-generation iPad finally gets rid of the home button and thick bezels around the 10.9-inch display. It still has considerable bezels; however, those are crucial to avoid accidental touches. Both the new-gen iPad 2022 and iPad Pro 2022 support 5G connectivity, though there's a more affordable Wi-Fi variant too.

iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 2022 price in India

Starting with the more premium iPad Pro 2022, the tablet comes in two colours (Space Grey and Silver) and sizes (11-inch and 12.9-inch).

iPad 11-inch

-128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 81,900

-128GB Cellular: Rs 96,000

-256GB Wi-Fi: Rs 91,900

-256GB Cellular: Rs 1,06,900

-512GB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,11,900

-512GB Celluar: Rs 1,26,900

-1TB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,51,900

-1TB Celluar: Rs 1,66,990

-2TB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,91,900

-2TB Cellarur: Rs 2,06,900

iPad 12-inch

-128GB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,12,900

-128GB Cellular: Rs 1,27,900

-256GB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,22,900

-256GB Cellular: Rs 1,37,900

-512GB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,42,900

-512GB Cellular: Rs 1,57,900

-1TB Wi-Fi: Rs 1,82,900

-1TB Celluar: Rs 1,97,990

-2TB Wi-Fi: Rs 2,22,900

-2TB Cellarur: Rs 2,37,900

The more affordable iPad 2022, on the other hand, has two storage options and four colours (Silver, Blue, Pink, and Yellow).

64GB Wi-Fi: Rs 44,900

64GB Cellular: Rs 59,900

256GB Wi-Fi: Rs 59,900

256GB Celluar: Rs 74,900

Both iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 2022 will go on sale on October 28 via official Apple India channels.

iPad Pro 2022 and iPad 2022 specifications

The iPad Pro 2022 looks similar to the old-gen model, but it now has some notable changes. For instance, the tablet features Apple's M2 chipset, which also powers the Apple MacBook Air 2022 laptop. Apple first introduced the M1 chipset on the iPad Pro 2022, making it as powerful as its MacBook Air, now with touch capabilities. Customers can separately purchase an Apple keyboard and Pencil to boost productivity.

The Pro 2022 model has 8GB RAM and 16GB RAM on the 1TB and 2TB variants.

Both display variants continue to have a 120Hz refresh rate, which Apple calls the ProMotion display. On the back, there's a 12-megapixel wide camera sensor and a 10-megapixel ultra-wide camera sensor. The front panel has a 12-megapixel camera sensor with centre-stage support. The tool automatically detects the subject during a video call and adjusts the frame accordingly. Apple has also added Wi-Fi 6e and 5G capabilities to iPad Pro 2022.

Other key features include Face ID, a LiDAR scanner, and a USB-C port with Thunderbolt.

The regular iPad is getting a flat-edge design and 5G support. It also gets rid of the proprietary lightning port and now includes a Type-C port for charging. It comes with a 10.9-inch display, and the power button on top doubles as a fingerprint scanner. The iPad 2022 has a 12-megapixel camera sensor on the back and a 12-megapixel camera on the front with centre stage.

Both iPads will ship with iPadOS 16 and get at least four years of software updates. This puts iPads in a sweet spot compared to their Android counterparts.