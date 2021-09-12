iPad Pro delivery dates said to be affected by global chip shortage

Apple has not been spared the effects of the ongoing global chips shortage. Several companies have had to delay launches or faced a longer production time due to the ongoing global chip shortage.

2021 might be remembered as the year of chip shortage, this has been caused by the pandemic forcing companies to slow down production due to social distancing norms, at the same time global economic recovery has increased the demand for chips.

Currently, delivery times for certain iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 models are running as long as two weeks due to the ongoing shortage and also partly due to the upcoming launch of iPhone 13.

Apple executives have warned that the global chip shortage that has already affected the production of its Mac computers and iPad tablets may start to afflict its flagship iPhone in the fourth quarter of 2021 unless supplies are ramped up. CEO Tim Cook said the chips primarily affected by the supply constraints are based on legacy nodes and are used as supporting parts

Certain Apple products, especially the ones powered by Apple's latest M1 chip are being affected the most by the ongoing chip shortage. The M1 chip powers the top-of-the-line iPad Pro. The M1 chip is currently Apple's most powerful chipset and is manufactured by TSMC using its 5nm process node.

Apple's official website is currently showing a 3 to 6 days wait time for delivery of the iPad Pro which indicates that there is a shortage of M1 chips. While Apple has only recently started to feel the effects of the global chip shortage, several other players in the industry have been coping up with the issue for months.

Sony has said that their latest console offering, the PlayStation 5 will remain in short supply for a few more months due to the chip shortage, and Samsung has reportedly cancelled the launch of its next-generation Galaxy Note smartphone due to the same issue.

During the fiscal third quarter, Apple's revenue has been lower than normal which could be because of the global chip shortage.

Apple is gearing up for the September 14 launch event that could see the new iPhone 13 as well as Apple Watch 7 and AirPods 3 being unveiled. The devices could open for preorders from September 17 with deliveries starting from September 24.