iPad Pro M2 could be unveiled at iPhone 14 launch event

iPad Pro M2 launch timeline has been tipped. A new report from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman states that Apple will launch the new iPad Pro with an M2 chip in September or October 2022. The tipped launch timeline is right around the iPhone 14 launch event, which is expected to be hosted on September 2022.

Apple, as expected, has not confirmed any details about the iPad Pro M2 or the iPhone 14 launch date. However, Gurman is known to have an excellent record when it comes to Apple leaks. If Gurman's information is true, it is possible that the iPhone 14 series and the iPad Pro M2 models will be unveiled at the same Apple event in September.

Apple could also host two separate events, where the iPhone 14 will be launched in September and the iPad Pro M2 could launch in October 2022.

Gurman expects the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models to feature with an M2 chip later this year. While the 12.9-inch model already has one, Apple is rumoured to introduce a mini-LED display on the 11-inch iPad Pro. Both tablets will support the 120Hz ProMotion technology.

Gurman further revealed that the iPad Pro M2 will get support for wireless charging. It will be the first iPad model to feature support for wireless charging. In addition to this, Gurman, without deep diving much, stated that the iPad Pro will come with some upgrades in the camera department.

It was recently reported that a 14.1-inch iPad Pro is in the works. However, this particular variant is not expected to launch until March 2023. The 14.1-inch iPad Pro will have a mini-LED display with ProMotion display tech. It is also expected to feature the new M2 chip, which Apple unveiled alongside the MacBook Air 2022 and the MacBook Pro 2022.

The new M2 chip offers up to 18 faster CPU, 35 per cent more powerful GPU and up to 40 per cent faster Neural Engine. It comes with eight CPU cores and up to 10 GPU cores.