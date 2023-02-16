iPads are being used to create art worthy of art fairs, the exhibition at India Art Fair is a proof

Digital art is no longer considered a hobby, and artists across India are using various platforms to showcase their work. While Instagram and Pinterest remain go-to platforms for displaying their work, big-scale art fairs are recognising upcoming talents, and we now have dedicated booths for digital artwork. And amid all this, it appears that the Apple iPad Pro has emerged as a leading tool for creators looking to produce high-quality digital art.



Recently, we got a glimpse of what digital creators can unlock with the right tools at the India Art Fair 2023 in New Delhi. Three professional artists, Varun Desai, Mira Felicia Malhotra and Gaurav Ogale, showcased their work, made on the new M2-powered Apple iPad Pro.



Their work was displayed as a part of Apple's first physical Today At Apple session in India. Today at Apple is an educational programme that Apple typically hosts across its official retail stores. However, given that in India we are yet to have an Apple-owned retail store (it's coming soon), the company managed to get some space at the India Art Fair where it featured work by artists who are using iPad to create their artwork.

And in their artwork, their task was to capture the theme -- Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary. Artist Varun Desai's answer to the theme is titled "Dimorphism," a digital installation of code-generated video art, 3D LiDAR scanning, hand-drawn animation, and sound synthesis.



Mira Felicia Malhotra's body of work is a set of family portraits, and on top of that, there's an animated layer that reveals the true dynamics of these families when viewed using augmented reality on iPad or iPhone. She calls this, "Log Kya Kahenge," which directly translates to what people will say.



Gaurav Ogale, on the other hand, juxtaposed ordinary sounds and stories of regular people and put them into play as "Best Sellers." This way, viewers can experience the banality of life in colours and sounds.



India Today Tech checked out the Today At Apple session and spoke to these artists about their work. The three artists explained why iPads are becoming a creator-friendly tool, along with some tips for upcoming creators who want to foray into this side.

How to find 'Extraordinary in the Ordinary'

When asked about her work and theme "Finding the Extraordinary in the Ordinary," Malhotra said, "My paintings are a portrait of ordinary Indian families and how we look to project an image of being ordinary." She then adds, "when seeing it through the iPad, you see a completely different image, which is the extraordinary family dynamics that are going on."



Ogale notes that he begins his process by jotting down a thought, a memory, or a poem. He then starts building the visual aspects. Surprisingly, he clarifies that he "usually takes a lot of time to get used to technology."



Though, he said, "with the iPad Pro, it's been quick (transition). And it has become an alternative to my journal now."

Desai's body of work is a blend of coding, his love for music, and his artistic flair, working adeptly across multiple devices. As an artist who understands coding, he uses apps that go beyond the use of Apple Pencil. Desai uses iPad Pro's LiDAR scanner to get a 3D render of a variety of objects. Then, he shapes the 3D models on Nomad Sculpt, an app to create, sculpt, and paint in 3D.



"As a coder, I am always looking for inspiration in nature. The simplest things in nature can be very inspiring for coders." Desai also clarifies that all machines have their own personalities, and as a creator with an engineering background, he wants to "get the most out of them."

How can creators get started on iPads to create digital art?

The three artists at the Today At Apple session unanimously recommend upcoming creators to start with the award-winning Procreate. Ogale also uses Photoshop on his iPad to make his work more refined. He adds that iPads offer more "ease" without downplaying Android. He says, "It is like photographers fight over which camera brand to use (to click their photos)."



Malhotra claims that some of the apps she uses need a powerful device like the iPad to run.



Desai recommends users try the LiDAR scanner. Apart from that, he uses the free-to-use software, Processing. It is available to download on macOS, Windows, and Linux.

