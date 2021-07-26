iPhone 11 at Rs 47,999 during Amazon Prime Day sale is the best iPhone deal in recent days

Amazon Prime Day sale 2021 brings a host of offers and discounts for consumers across different product categories. The iPhone 11, Apple's iPhone launched in 2019, sees a limited period mobile offer that brings down the price to Rs 47,999, down from the regular price of Rs 54,900. This translates the discount to be a decent Rs 6,901 (almost Rs 7,000).

The deal on the iPhone 11 is one of the best in recent days (even months). This year, the iPhone 11 has seen some fantastic deals and discounts that brought the price down to Rs 41,900 during Holi as well as Rs 46,999 during Flipkart's Mobile Bonanza sale in April this year. However, the iPhone 11 was selling at a regular price of Rs 54,900.

What this means is, if you have been planning to buy the iPhone 11 for a long time, then this might be the right time. What you need is an Amazon Prime membership to buy the iPhone 11 during the Prime Day sale 2021.

Additionally, the iPhone 11 also gets up to Rs 13,400 off on an exchange offer, bringing the price further down. For example, if you want to switch your old OnePlus 6T, then Amazon can give you a fixed exchange value of Rs 8,650. Similarly, if you have an iPhone 8 and you plan to switch to the iPhone 11, then Amazon can offer you an exchange value of Rs 8,150. You can check the exchange value of your old phone on Amazon.in. It's worth noting that the phone you're exchanging should be in good shape and without any damage or scratches to the body, or else Amazon could also reject the old phone.

Consumers planning to buy should remember that the iPhone 11 does not include a power adapter or EarPods.

The iPhone 11 is available in India in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage trims. It comes in Black, Green, Yellow, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and White colours. iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch LCD display with 326 PPI pixel density and 625 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by an A13 Bionic chipset and comes with IP68 certification.

It sports dual 12-megapixel ultra-wide and wide cameras at the back, as well as supports 4k video recording at 24fps. At the front, iPhone 11 features a 12-megapixel selfie camera.