iPhone 11 available for Rs 45,999 in latest sale, here is how the deal works

Apple Days sale is underway at Vijay Sales' online and offline stores, meaning it is a good time for you to go shopping. If you have been looking for a good deal on an iPhone, there are many of them on sale. But the one deal that stands out is the iPhone 11. Now, the iPhone 11 is almost two years old, but it is still one of the best and affordable iPhones you can get. Plus, the phone's hardware is as good as any mid-range Android phone that you will find on the market right now. So, what is this deal?

Vijay Sales is offering the iPhone 11 at Rs 50,999, but you can get it for much less. I will talk about that in a while. Before that, let us talk about why iPhone 11 is a good iPhone to buy in August 2021.

We reviewed the iPhone 11 in the year it was launched, which is 2019. We loved the iPhone 11 even though there were still some areas where Apple's darling phone could have been better. Nevertheless, the iPhone 11 was the best iPhone to buy back then. And that is true even today. That is because the iPhone 11 was a part of the leap that Apple took when it introduced more than one camera to all its iPhone devices. So, instead of having a single camera just like the prequel iPhone XR, the iPhone 11 has two of them. And not just the number of sensors increased, the quality of photos did too.

Apple's seamless software upgrade cycle is one of the reasons why its iPhones do not get obsolete so soon and so easily. So, even if you buy a four-year-old iPhone, it is going to support the software the latest iPhone would. This, for you, means that the iPhone 11 runs the iOS 14.7 software that the latest iPhone 12 series comes with. " The biggest improvement comes to the cameras, and that alone is worth the upgrade if you're coming from an older iPhone. Add to that a stellar battery life and blazing fast performance, and you have almost everything that makes up an iPhone experience," we wrote in the review.

Okay, so if you are even half convinced that the iPhone 11 is the iPhone you should go for, here is how the deal works.

The original price of the iPhone 11 is Rs 54,900, but in the sale, you are getting it for Rs 50,999. This is a little over Rs 3,900 as the discount, which is not bad. But this is not the real deal here. If you use an HDFC Bank credit or debit card, you can buy the iPhone 11 for as low as Rs 45,999. Yes, that is one of the lowest prices on the iPhone 11 64GB and I would say it is too good to stay as-is for a long time. What I mean is that you will need to hurry up if you do not want to miss this iPhone 11 deal.

If you do not have an HDFC Bank card, ask your friend or colleague. At least one of them may have either a debit or a credit card. With an HDFC Bank card, you will be buying the iPhone 11 at a discount of Rs 8,901. Keep in mind when using a credit card, you will have to make the payment in full at Vijay Sales' online or offline store.

Vijay Sales' Apple Days will be running till August 9, so you have six days left. You can check out more iPhone deals, MacBook deals, and Apple Watch deals that are available in the sale.