iPhone 11 likely to be discontinued but aapne ghabrana nahin hai

Launched in 2019, the iPhone 11 is soon coming to its end life. As per the latest report, Apple will discontinue the model once the iPhone 14 releases later this year. The newer iPhones are expected to go official sometime around September.

Discontinuation of the iPhone 11 simply means that Apple will stop making the iPhone 11 and sell it until stocks last. In India, the iPhone 11 is assembled locally at Foxconn's plant near Chennai.

Even though one of the best-selling iPhones may get off the shelves later this year, you shouldn't be worried much. Just as former Pakistan PM Imran Khan says, "apne ghabrana nahi hai".

Why you should not worry

Even though Apple may discontinue the iPhone 11, the model will continue to receive the required software updates for a few more years. So, the upcoming iOS 16 should be available for iPhone 11 users, but they may not be able to get access to all the features. Apple recently rolled out iOS 15.4 including FaceID support with mask for iPhone 12 and newer models only. Even though the update was pushed for older models including the iPhone 11, these models are incapable of supporting the face unlock feature. The company is likely to announce iOS 16 at WWDC 2022 starting June 6.

Secondly, as the iPhone 14 releases, the company may introduce a price cut for older models including the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. That's the strategy that Apple has been following for years. So, iPhone 11's discontinuation should not worry you because the iPhone 12 price drop should make it a better deal for you to consider. It could also be possible that Apple may reduce the price of the iPhone 12 to as low as the iPhone 11 price. Currently, the iPhone 12 is available at a starting price of RS 65,900. Additionally, we may also see a price drop for the iPhone 13 models after iPhone 14 releases globally.

The latest report also suggests that the company may consider discontinuing the iPhone 11 because it is impacting iPhone SE (2022)'s sales. It is said that consumers prefer iPhone 11 over the iPhone SE (2022) for its big screen and dual cameras. The iPhone SE (2022) or the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display and a 12-megapixel single rear camera. The iPhone 11 includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Best-selling iPhone model

The iPhone model has been selling like hotcakes since its launch three years back. The offerings are great but the primary reason behind its popularity is most likely the affordable pricing strategy. Currently, the iPhone 11 is selling at a price starting at Rs 49,900, but there are several discount offers available on third-party platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Crome, iStore and more. In fact, it will not be wrong to say that the affordable pricing strategy of the iPhone 11 and also the XR tempted Android loyalists to move to the iOS ecosystem.

In India, the iPhone 11 is officially available at a starting price of Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 54,900. On third-party platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Crome, iStore, among others, the iPhone model is available for a much lower price with bank offers.

It is probably due to Apple's local manufacturing strategy that the company managed to adjust the pricing of the latest iPhone models and also the iPhone 11. The company assembles several models in India, iPhone 11 being one of them at Foxconn's plant near Chennai. Apple recently confirmed manufacturing the iPhone 13 at Foxconn's Chennai plant.