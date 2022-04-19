iPhone 11 may discontinue following iPhone 14 launch this fall

Launched back in September 2019, the iPhone 11 is likely to be discontinued later this year. As per the latest report, Apple may discontinue the iPhone 11 following the launch of the iPhone 14 series this fall. The iPhone 14 series is expected to go official in September, but there is no date available for now. The report comes from iDropNews.

Discontinuation means Apple will stop making the iPhone 11 and sell the phone until stocks last. In India, the iPhone 11 is assembled locally at Foxconn's plant near Chennai.

iPhone 11 discontinuation reason

Since its launch, the iPhone 11 has been one of the best-selling phones from Apple year on year. In fact, some reports suggest that the iPhone 11 may be impacting the sales of the iPhone SE (2022). This is a good reason to discontinue the two-year-old iPhone.

Reports suggest that consumers prefer iPhone 11 over the iPhone SE (2022) for its big screen and dual cameras. The iPhone SE (2022) or the iPhone SE 3 features a 4.7-inch Retina IPS LCD display and a 12-megapixel single camera sensor on the rear panel. The iPhone 11, on the other hand, includes a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display and a 12-megapixel dual rear camera system.

Officially, the iPhone 11 comes at a starting price of Rs 49,900 for the 64GB storage model. The top-end model of the phone with 128GB storage comes at a price of Rs 54,900. On third-party platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Crome, iStore, among others, the iPhone model is available for a much lower price with bank offers.

iPhone 14 launch soon

Apple hasn't confirmed the discontinuation of the iPhone 11 yet, but the phone is likely to go off shelves soon after the launch of the iPhone 14 series. The upcoming series is expected to include four models: the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

From this year, the Cupertino-based tech giant is said to skip the mini for the Max. The company is likely to discontinue the mini model due to weak demand. Apple is most likely expected to offer affordable phones under the SE lineup and premium under its number series.