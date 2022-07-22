iPhone 11 price goes down under Rs 40,000 in Flipkart Big Saving Days sale

Flipkart is hosting the Big Saving Days sale for Plus members starting today. For everyone else, the sale will begin at midnight on July 23 alongside the Amazon Prime Day sale. During the Big Saving Days sale, Flipkart is offering massive discounts on smartphones from across brands, including Apple iPhones.

One of the best deals Flipkart is offering on iPhone models is the iPhone 11. The 64GB black variant of the iPhone 11 is up for grabs for as low as Rs 39,999 including a Rs 2,000 bank discount. Flipkart has listed the iPhone 11 model for Rs 42,999.

Additionally, customers with RBL bank credit or debit card, Citi bank credit or debit card or Kotak bank credit or debit card can get an extra discount. All offers together drop the iPhone 11 64GB price to under Rs 40,000 or Rs 39,999 to be more specific. Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer of up to Rs 17,000, which will further drop the price of the iPhone 11. Notably, the final exchange value depends on the condition of the old phone.

As mentioned, this offer is available only for the 64GB, black model of the iPhone. Other colour options for the iPhone 11 64GB storage are listed for Rs 46,999. The price of the iPhone 11 128GB is listed as Rs 51,999 plus there are bank offers available.

Notably, for now, the offer is available only for Flipkart Plus members. The Big Saving Days sale will be live for all uses from July 23 at midnight and continue until July 27.

Additionally, Flipkart is also offering discounts on iPhone 12. For Plus members, the e-commerce platform is selling the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 51,999. The iPhone 12 is listed for a discounted price of Rs 52,999. Additionally, there are bank offers that bring the price down to Rs 51,999. There are exchange offers available as well, in case you want to exchange your old phone. It should be noted that the final exchange value is dependent on the condition of your old phone.

