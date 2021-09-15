iPhone 11 prices officially slashed, now comes under Rs 50,000 for first time

With the launch of the iPhone 13 series, the prices of the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 12 series have been slashed in India. The iPhone 12 series now start at Rs 65,900, whereas the iPhone 11, for the first time since its launch has been officially priced under Rs 50,000. Notably, the price has been altered for all the variants of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 11.

iPhone 11 is now priced at Rs 49,900 in India for the 64GB variant and Rs 54,900 for the 128GB variant of the iPhone. The iPhone 11 was launched at Rs 68,500 in India in 2019. So If you have an old iPhone, you can get trade-in your old iPhone and get the new iPhone 11 for Rs 38,400. Additionally, if you have an HDFC bank card, you can avail further discounts on the iPhone. Interestingly, the price of the iPhone 11 is lower on the official website than on Amazon.

The iPhone 11 at Rs 49,900 is still a great buy despite being a two-year-old device. The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina HD Display with thin bezels around the corner. Powering the iPhone 11 is the A13 Bionic chipset, which is still the faster than most Android smartphones.

The iPhone 11 has a resolution of 1792 x 828 Pixels In the camera department, there are dual 12-megapixel camera sensors. On the front as well, there is a 12-megapixel camera sensor. The phone comes in three different storage variants. The iPhone 11 sounds like a reasonable choice if you are looking for an iPhone under Rs 50,000. The smartphone is available in pastel colour shades including green and purple. It is also available in three standard colors such as the white, red, and black.

iPhone 12 new prices in India

Not just the iPhone 11, the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini has also been slashed after the iPhone 13 launch. iPhone 12 64GB now starts at Rs 65,900, the phone was launched at Rs 79,900. The price of the iPhone 12 128GB has also been slashed. It now retails at Rs 70,900, the model was previously being sold for Rs 84,900. The 256GB of the device has also received a price cut. You can now get the iPhone 12 256 GB for Rs 80,900