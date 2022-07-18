iPhone 11 Pro reportedly stops a bullet, saves life of a Ukrainian soldier

Previously, we have come across several instances wherein Apple Watch saved lives by alerting users of an unnatural heart rate. This time it's an iPhone that reportedly saved a Ukrainian soldier's life.

As per a Reddit thread, an iPhone 11 Pro saved the life of a Ukrainian soldier. The thread shows a video that shows the soldier taking out a damaged iPhone 11 Pro with a bullet stuck inside his backpack. If the iPhone 11 Pro didn't hold the bullet, the soldier would have died. The thread, however, didn't reveal specific details related to the incident.

The said Reddit post gathered thousands of upvotes and several comments.

One of the users said, "An apple a day keeps the doctors away!" While another user said "iPhones are finally good for something! Happy he survived to tell the tail." One more suggested, "why not create a bulletproof vest with the material used in a smartphone? It will be much lighter!"

iPhone 11 Pro is a 3-year-old iPhone model that launched alongside the iPhone 11, iPhone XR, and the iPhone 11 Pro Max. Since then, several other iPhone models have been unveiled in India and worldwide.

Besides performance and camera, the build has been one of the most important factors for Apple. Be it with old iPhone models or the latest variants, build quality has always been the top priority for the company. Saving the life of a person with its superb build sounds more like a miracle, but we do hope that the soldier is safe and sound.

Not just iPhones, there have been several instances in the past wherein the Apple Watch saved the life of its users. Recently, Watch Series 6 saved the life of a 34-year-old Indian user who had a 99.9 percent blockage in his arteries. The ECG feature on the Apple Watch saved the user's life.

