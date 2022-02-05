iPhone 11 selling at an effective price of Rs 31,000 on Amazon, here's how the deal works

It's raining offers on iPhones and if you have been planning to get one, you should check out the deals on Amazon. The iPhone 11 is selling at a discount of Rs 4000 on Amazon. To further sweeten the deal, Amazon is also offering an exchange value of up to Rs 15,000. The iPhone 11 was launched in September 2019.

iPhone 11 was launched at Rs 68,300 in India for the 64GB variant. However, now the smartphone is selling at Rs 49,900 on Amazon. The e-commerce platform is offering a flat discount of Rs 4000 on ICICI Bank, SBI credit card. Further, buyers can get up to Rs 15,000 in exchange for their old phone. This would bring the price down to Rs 31,000. It is important to note that the exchange value of your old phone will depend on the condition of the phone and the make-year of the phone. If the condition of the smartphone is good, you will get a higher value.

For instance, if you exchange your iPhone XR 64GB, you could get up to Rs 12,000. Similarly, if you trade in your old iPhone 11, you get good value.

Flipkart is also offering a similar deal for the iPhone 11. Although the Walmart-owned e-commerce giant is not offering a flat discount, it is offering an exchange value of Rs 18,850. So that also brings the price down to Rs 31,000.

iPhone 11 was one of the best-selling iPhones in India and worldwide. It is a decent buy for first-time iPhone buyers. However, there are certain factors you should consider before buying the iPhone 11.

The smartphone does not come with a 120Hz display nor does it support 5G. But the bigger question is do you really need 5G and a display with a high refresh rate? Of course, getting an iPhone 12 will make you more future-proof, but India is still years away from getting 5G. At least that's what the current scenario hints at. So whether iPhone 11 makes for a good device in 2021 or not depends on what you want from your phone. The budget also plays a key role here. If you are concerned about the updates that the iPhone 11 will be eligible for, rest assured that the smartphone will continue to get updates from Apple at least till 2025.