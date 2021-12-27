iPhone 11 sells for Rs 44,500 in Apple special sale, is it worth buying it?

Apple's iPhone 11 is selling online at its lowest rate. While the device is listed on Apple's official store for Rs 49,900, you can get it at an effective price of Rs 44,500 via other retailers. For the mentioned price, you will be able to buy the base 64GB storage variant. The deal does come with some conditions. The instant discount isn't much, but the savings come through cashback on a particular bank card.

Irrespective of that, the deal is worth looking at. Here's everything you need to know about it.

iPhone 11 deal explained

Apple's authorised store Imagine is offering the iPhone 11 at Rs 48,500. So, you are getting a flat discount of Rs 1,400. There is also a cashback offer of Rs 4,000. This brings down the price to Rs 44,500, which is for the 64GB model. It is important to note that the cashback offer is only valid on HDFC bank cards.

The 128GB model of the iPhone 11 is priced at Rs 53,500. The above-mentioned bank offer is also valid on this variant. This means that you can buy the 128GB configuration at an effective price of Rs 49,500. There is no exchange offer on the site.

If you have an iPhone 7 and want to buy the iPhone 11, then you can get a better deal on India iStore if you avail the exchange offer. This site is giving a cashback of Rs 4,000, and an exchange offer of Rs 11,000. This basically means that customers can purchase the iPhone 11 at an effective price of Rs 34,900. Those who don't have an iPhone 7 can check out the site's "Trade-in" section. Here you can check out how much discount you will get on your old smartphone.



You can also buy the device via Flipkart. However, there are no discounts or bank offers on the site. You will have to buy the iPhone 11 at its original price, which is Rs 49,900 and you only get an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,450.

iPhone 11: Is it worth buying?

The classic answer to this question is that it depends on the criteria and budget that you have set for your new device. If your budget is restricted and you still want an iPhone that can offer you good enough performance, camera shots, and decent battery life, then you can consider buying this device. However, this is not a 5G smartphone and for that, you will have to spend way more than that. If you don't care about 5G or the fact that iPhone 11 is a two-year-old phone, then you have your answer.

Apart from 5G, at its price of around Rs 44,000, the iPhone 11 does offer users a promise of good experience. It's rear camera, although just one, is a fantastic shooter. Its display is good and, even after two years of its launch, the phone is one of the fastest devices you can buy. It is surely faster than most Android phones. However, the big reason why the iPhone 11 at Rs 44,000 makes good sense is because of iOS, a promise of future updates for at least 2 more years -- more than what an Android phone will give you -- and overall seamless way the iPhones work and hold up.







