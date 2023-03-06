iPhone 11 survives underwater for a week after it was accidentally dropped in a lake, here is what happened

We all know that iPhones these days are water-resistant and a bit of time in the water won't hurt your phone. However, it isn't every day that you come across an incident when an iPhone was dropped accidentally in a lake and the owner had no hopes of recovering it. However, the device survived underwater for a week and was returned to its rightful owner afterwards. According to a report in G1, the incident occurred in Brazil. Let's take a look at what exactly happened.

iPhone dropped accidentally in lake survives for a week

The report mentions that the incident took place in Lake Paranoa, Brasilia, Brazil. A student named Breno Rafael was kayaking on the lake when he came across a woman who was drowning and needed help. The student then jumped in the lake in order to rescue the woman and brought her to the shore. However, in the process, he didn't realise that his iPhone had been dropped in the lake when he was rescuing the woman. A 9to5 mac report originally attributed to G1 mentions that the student had no hopes of seeing his iPhone again. However, to his surprise, his phone was returned to him in working condition a week later.

The phone was reportedly found by diving instructor Edinho Rocha. The iPhone 11 was submerged 7 meters deep in the lake and was found a week later by Edinho, when he was on a night dive with his students.

"I put it [the iPhone] in my vest pocket. When I reached the surface, I thought the phone was no longer working. And then I saw that the screen was working," said Rocha, as per the report.

He had posted the video of the phone on social media and had asked for people to help locate the owner. The phone had a screen lock guarding it. After coming across the social media post, Breno reached out to the diving instructor and retrieved his phone. The iPhone 11 was in perfect working condition when it reached its owner.

About iPhone 11's water resistance

The iPhone 11 boasts of a IP68 certification which says that the device can withstand being underwater for up to 2 meters for up to 30 minutes. However, considering that the phone was submerged at a depth of 7 meters for almost seven days, it certainly survived for much longer than it was expected to.