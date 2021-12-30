iPhone 11 to iPhone 13, all are selling with some discount in Apple Days, and here are key details

Vijay Sales is holding the Apple Days Sale right now. That means this could be the best time to grab an iPhone. While there are several year-end sales underway, this one could be the best to skim through if you want to find a good deal on iPhones. Not just the brand-new iPhone 13, the sale also brings big discounts on older iPhone models.

Before I tell you what is on offer at the Vijay Sales' Apple Days, let us talk about the additional benefit that you can get by using bank cards. So, if you happen to have an AMEX credit card, you are eligible for a cashback of 7.5 per cent up to Rs 5,000. For this deal to work, the total value of your cart should be a minimum of Rs 20,000. There is 5 per cent cashback up to Rs 2,000 on Bank of Baroda credit cards and RBL credit cards.

If you are looking to buy the latest iPhone 13, Vijay Sales has discounts on the entire range. That means no matter if you buy the entry model, which is the iPhone 13 mini, or the highest-end iPhone 13 Pro Max, you will get discounts on every model. Here are the deals:

iPhone 13 mini 128GB - Rs 66,400 instead of Rs 69,900

iPhone 13 mini 256GB - Rs 75,900 instead of Rs 79,900

iPhone 13 mini 512GB - Rs 99,890 instead of Rs 99,900

iPhone 13 128GB - Rs 77,100 instead of Rs 79,900

iPhone 13 256GB - Rs 86,700 instead of Rs 89,900

iPhone 13 512GB - Rs 1,06,000, instead of Rs 1,09,900

iPhone 13 Pro 128GB - Rs 1,13,900 instead of Rs 1,19,900

iPhone 13 Pro 256GB - Rs 1,23,400 instead of Rs 1,29,900

iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB - Rs 1,32,900 instead of Rs 1,39,900

Mind you, the above given list does not include some storage models of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max as they were out of stock at the time of writing.

In case you are looking for older iPhones, Vijay Sales has discounts on them, as well. Here is the price list of the iPhone 12 series and iPhone 11 series with discounted prices.

iPhone 11 64GB - Rs 47,400 instead of Rs 49,900

iPhone 11 128GB - Rs 52,200 instead of Rs 59,900

iPhone 11 256GB - Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 mini 64GB - Rs 59,999 instead of Rs 69,900

iPhone 12 mini 128GB - Rs 63,999 instead of Rs 74,900

iPhone 12 64GB - Rs 61,299 instead of Rs 65,900

iPhone 12 128GB - Rs 65,999 instead of Rs 70,900

Like before, I have skipped the storage models that were not available for purchase at the time of writing.