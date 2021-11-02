iPhone 12 at a never before price of Rs 42,900 this Diwali, but there's a catch

The iPhone 12 has been among the best deals of all the online deals that were available during festive sales this year across online and offline channels. And, in case you missed that opportunity, then don't worry. Apple authorised distributors are bringing another chance to get your hands on the iPhone 12 at never-before prices.

The iPhone 12 can be grabbed at its lowest price of Rs 42,900, which is even cheaper than what Flipkart offered on last year's iPhone in recent sales. But there's a catch which we will explain in a bit.

Soon after Apple announced the iPhone 13 series, the iPhone 12 got a price cut, bringing it down to Rs 65,900 from Rs 79,900. Now, Apple authorised distributors Ingram and Redington are now offering a flat Rs 5000 discount on the current selling price of the iPhone 12, which brings the effective price to Rs 60,900. Notably, the offer of Rs 5,000 cashback is available on EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards and Non-EMI transactions on HDFC Bank Credit Cards at stores.

Next, the official resellers provide an exchange offer wherein you can get a maximum of Rs 18,000 when exchanging the iPhone XR 64GB in good condition. This means that you can get the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 42,900.

Apart from the iPhone XR, the authorised distributors offer reasonable exchange prices for the iPhone 11, iPhone X, and iPhone 8 Plus, which we have cross-checked already with Apple distributors. The biggest catch of such a deal is exchanging an old iPhone to avail of the additional benefits. If you do not have an old iPhone, you won't get additional benefits, which is what we have learned from official distributors.

Consumers can expect an exchange value of anywhere around Rs 18,000 to Rs 12,000 on exchanging any of the iPhones listed above. This means you can still manage to get your hands on the iPhone 12 at less than Rs 50,000 and at even lower prices than what recent online sales offered.

The iPhone 12 comes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage models. It comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and White colours. Like iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 sports Ceramic Shield front and sports glass back with an aluminium design. It features a 6.1-inch OLED display with 460 PPI pixel density. It is powered by an A14 Bionic chipset and comes with IP68 certification for water resistance. For cameras, the iPhone 12 sports dual 12-megapixel wide and ultra-wide cameras with Night mode, Portrait modes, Deep Fusion, and more features. At the front, there's a 12-megapixel selfie camera.