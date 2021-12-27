iPhone 12 at best price? Discount of Rs 11,701 offered in Apple Days sale, here is how the deal works

Apple's iPhone 12 smartphone has again received a big discount on online stores. It is available with a Rs 11,000 discount offer on Flipkart, which effectively means that it is right now available at one of the best prices since its launch. And while the iPhone 12 is no longer the latest Apple phone -- that is the iPhone 13 now -- it is a fairly competent phone that at its discounted price is a better option than many flagship Android phones. The discount on the iPhone 12 is part of Apple Days sale.

Other Authorised Apple stores such as Imagine and India iStore are also offering up to Rs 8,000 off on the same phone. There are also exchange offers, which makes the deal sweeter. Here's a breakdown of all the offers that are available on the Apple iPhone 12.

Flipkart is currently selling this smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 54,199. A few months back, Apple slashed the price of the iPhone 12 and the original price of the device is now Rs 65,900. This means that you are getting a discount of Rs 11,701.

This also means that the iPhone 12 at a price of Rs 54,199 is a fairly fabulous deal. It has a set of extremely competent cameras and it is a phone faster than any Android phone out there.

There is also an exchange offer of up to Rs 15,450. If one avails this exchange offer, then the price will likely be less than Rs 50,000. This discount will depend upon how old your phone is, and its working condition. Interestingly, the e-commerce site is also giving free access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The terms and conditions of the offer state that users will get a Rs 499 Mobile plan and this will get activated only after you buy the device.

iPhone 12 deals in offline stores

If you don't want to buy the iPhone 12 from Flipkart, then you can also check out Imagine store. It is giving a discount of Rs 8,000. However, there seems to be no exchange offer on the site. The device is listed for Rs 62,900, down from Rs 65,900. So, you are getting a flat discount of Rs 3,000. The HDFC bank customers can also avail a cashback of Rs 5,000, which means you will be able to get it for Rs 57,900.

People who also want an exchange offer can go to the India iStore site. It is offering the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 42,900. You will be able to buy this phone at the same price if you accept the conditions.

The original price of the device is Rs 65,900 and you can avail Rs 5,000 cashback on an HDFC bank card, which brings down the price to Rs 60,900. There is also an exchange offer of Rs 18,000, but this is only for those who have a 64GB iPhone XR variant. So, the eligible users can buy the iPhone 12 for Rs 42,900.

This doesn't mean that you can't avail exchange offers on other smartphones. There is a trade-in section on the site, where you can enter your phone's name and see how much discount you will get.

Besides, if you want to save some money and even buy the iPhone 12, then you can consider the Flipkart deal as it is selling the device at the lowest price possible.