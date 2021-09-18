iPhone 12 at Rs 63,999 on Flipkart is a deal you should not miss

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone 12, there is no better time than this to buy. The iPhone 12 is available on Flipkart at a never seen before price. The official price of the iPhone 12 was slashed a day after Apple launched the iPhone 12. The price of the iPhone 12 on the official Apple website is now Rs 65,999 for the 64GB variant. The price is not inclusive of the trade-in value of your old phone, so you can even get a good return for your old iPhone.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 63,999. This is the lowest ever price of the iPhone 12 since its launch in September 2020. The original price of the iPhone 12 was Rs 79,900, this means that if you buy the iPhone 12 now from Flipkart, you will get a massive discount of Rs 15,091. Additionally, the buyers can get upto 10 per cent off on EMI transitions with SBI Credit Cards. The discount is not limited to the 64GB variant only, it is also applicable on the 128GB of the smartphone. The iPhone 12 128GB variant is available at Rs 68,999, the device was originally available for Rs 84,900.

To further sweeten the deal, buyers can get upto Rs 15,000 in exchange for their old device. A similar offer is available on Amazon as well. However, the exchange value of the device on Amazon is Rs 14,200.

Now If you are wondering whether to buy the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, there are pretty good reasons for you to grab the iPhone 12 if you do not want to shed close to a lakh. There is no visible difference between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally. Apple has said that the new iPhone packs a smaller notch that's almost 20 per cent smaller than what we saw on the iPhone 12.

There is also a huge difference in the price tags of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB, which is the new base variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 the top model is the 512GB model at Rs 109,900. In terms of the processor, the iPhone 13 comes with the A15 Bionic chipset, which is the fastest in the industry. Having said that, the iPhone 12 is powered by the A14 Bionic chipset which is still the fastest processor available in the market. It has also surpassed the performance of some top-end Snapdragon Qualcomm processors.

Coming to the battery life, the iPhone 13 comes with a significantly larger battery than the iPhone 12. While Apple has not revealed the exact battery capacity, the company has said that the iPhone 13 offers 2.5 hours longer battery life than the iPhone 12.