iPhone 12 available at over Rs 6,000 off on Amazon Mobile Saving Days sale

Apple iPhone 12 is one of the popular smartphones in the premium segment. But because the iPhone 12 is close to completing one year, its prices occasionally drop. These are mostly shopping websites that dole out various offers on the iPhone to sweeten the deal. After the Amazon Prime Day sale and the Great Freedom Festival sale, Amazon is back with the Mobile Saving Days sale where it is selling the iPhone 12 at a big discount. You can buy the iPhone 12 at an over Rs 6,000 discount on the sale. On top of that, there are bank offers and an exchange value that can bring down the cost to as low as Rs 59,699.

Before I tell you how the deal on the iPhone 12 works, a word on what makes the iPhone 12 a good phone about one year later. First, the iPhone 12 is one of the best-selling iPhone models of all time. Apple launched it last year along with three other models and it was the iPhone 12 that outsold each one of them. That is because the iPhone 12 brings the same high-grade A14 Bionic processor as higher models, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The phone's display is 6.1-inches and supports Super Retina XDR, making it one of the most beautiful displays you would find on a smartphone. The duo of 12-megapixel cameras on the back does magic to photos. Plus, Apple's iOS is smooth as butter.

The iPhone 12 is definitely one of the best smartphones for the price and Amazon is giving it for much less. Let us talk about the deal now.

Amazon is selling the iPhone 12 64GB version (Blue) for Rs 73,599, which is Rs 6,301, down from the original price of Rs 79,900. Now, if you use a Citibank credit or debit card without opting for EMIs, you can get an extra discount of Rs 1,000. In case you do opt for EMIs on the same card, the discount is capped at Rs 1,250, but keep in mind the interest you would have to pay for your instalments. The better deal here is going for the non-EMI transaction even though the discount is comparatively less. So, after the Citibank card discount, the effective price of the iPhone 12 becomes Rs 72,599.

The effective price of the iPhone 12 is as good as it gets. Now, Amazon has an exchange offer on the iPhone 12. If you manage to find an old and used phone that can get you Rs 13,800, Amazon will slash the price further. After this, the effective price is Rs 59,699. Now, it is not going to be easy though. That is because to be able to find this sort of discount, you need to have a high-grade phone, something like the OnePlus 8 Pro or an iPhone 11 Pro.

Amazon's Mobile Saving Days sale will run between August 16 and August 19, so you do not have much time and need to act fast.