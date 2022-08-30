iPhone 12 available for as low as Rs 42,999 on Flipkart, but there's a catch

Apple's erstwhile flagship iPhone 12 is retailing on Flipkart with a discount. Currently, the phone is available for Rs 59,999, instead of Rs 65,900 for the base 64GB variant. The e-commerce platform is also offering bank deals such as Rs 250 off with an SBI Mastercard debit card and 5 per cent off on a Flipkart Axix Bank card. There's also an EMI option available for Rs 2,051 per month. However, another deal brings the price down to Rs 42,999, but there's a big catch.

Users can avail an exchange offer worth up to Rs 17,000. If you successfully manage to get the sale deal, the iPhone 12 could potentially be available at Rs 42,999 instead of Rs 59,999. However, it is almost impossible to get this deal, so sorry to break it to you.

Chances are you'll get up to Rs 8,000 off if you exchange an old iPhone in the best condition. For instance, we tried exchanging our old iPhone 7, which is in fairly good condition. Flipkart tentatively showed an exchange offer worth Rs 6,450. This brings the iPhone 12 (64GB)'s price effectively down to Rs 53,549.

Of course, the exchange value may increase with higher-tier iPhones. But the chances of someone trading a newer iPhone for an iPhone 12 are unlikely. The storage variants of the iPhone 12 are also available with a price cut and exchange offer. The 128GB model is available at Rs 64,999, while 256GB storage options are also priced at Rs 64,999.

In terms of specifications, there's not much of a difference between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. However, the latter will receive an additional year of iOS updates. The camera system and the 6.1-inch OLED screen remain the same on the two smartphones. iPhone 13 offers a better battery. Both iPhone 12 and 13 offer 5G connectivity.