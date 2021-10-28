iPhone 12 available for as low as Rs 49,999 in Flipkart Diwali sale, here is how deal works

Flipkart is back with another festive season sale and it is called the Big Diwali Sale. There are several deals that you can grab, but if you are particularly looking to buy an iPhone 12, Flipkart has a good offer for you. The iPhone 12 is available to buy for Rs 53,999 in the sale, which is the same price as before, but there are extra discounts. If you use the right payment methods, you can get the iPhone 12 64GB for as low as Rs 49,999.

Let me explain.

The iPhone 12 64GB costs Rs 65,900 right now on the Apple Store after the price cut alongside the launch of the iPhone 13. So, while you may have to pay that new price if you buy the iPhone 12 from Apple's online store or an offline shop, Flipkart is selling it for about Rs 12,000 less. That itself is a good, if not the best, deal.

However, Flipkart is not leaving the iPhone 12 offers only there. So, if you have an SBI card, you will get extra discounts worth Rs 4,000. After the discounts, the effective price of the iPhone 12 64GB becomes Rs 49,999, which is the lowest price you will pay for last year's hit iPhone model. The discounts are visible on the listing of the iPhone 12 when you are using Flipkart's app, but if you are using the website, you will be able to see these discounts when you have reached the payment page in your cart. There are two discounts worth Rs 1,250 and one discount of Rs 1,500, giving you a total benefit of Rs 4,000.

Flipkart is also bundling free classes of maths and science workshops from Byju's on your iPhone 12 purchase, so that is another benefit.

While the Rs 49,999 price is as lucrative as it gets, there is a way to bring down this price even. That will be possible if you choose to exchange your old phone. Exchanging your old, used phone will bring a discount of up to Rs 14,900, as mentioned on Flipkart. I tried trading in the iPhone XR 64GB when adding the iPhone 12 64GB to the cart, and the value Flipkart gave me was Rs 13,700 exclusive of pickup charges. That value, I think, is not the best an iPhone XR can fetch right now, but good enough if you do not want the hassle. With an iPhone XR 64GB selected for the exchange, the iPhone 12 64GB price comes down to Rs 36,399 - one of the lowest prices you can get using the exchange programme.

The iPhone 12 is an amazing phone, even after one year, and buying it for under Rs 50,000 - or under Rs 40,000 if you opt for the exchange - makes complete sense. The iPhone 12 is one of the fastest phones, so you do not have to worry about slowdowns. It is also going to get software version upgrades for at least five more years.