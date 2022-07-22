iPhone 12 available for Rs 51,999 on Flipkart, here's how the deal works

It is your perfect chance to grab the iPhone 12 as the smartphone will be available with huge discounts during the Flipkart Big Saving Days. You can grab the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 52,999, if you have either Citibank, Kotak bank or RBL bank cards. Flipkart is offering an additional discount of Rs 1000, which will further bring the price down to Rs 51,999.

The iPhone 12 was previously listed at Rs 65,999 for the 64GB variant. However, because of the sale, the price of the phone has been brought down to Rs 52,999. Flipkart is also offering an additional discount of Rs 1000. The bank offer is only valid if you have either Citibank, Kotak bank or RBL bank cards. It is important to note that the offer is only available to Flipkart Plus members for today. From tomorrow, all the non-Plus members can also grab the phone for Rs 52,999. Additionally, there's an exchange offer available in case you wish to exchange your old phone.

For non-Plus members, the iPhone 12 is currently listed at Rs 59,999, but they can get it for Rs 56,999 with the Axis bank card offer. The bank offer is only valid if you make payment using an Axis card. The deal does not include an exchange offer.

However, you should also compare the rates in offline stores. As the offline stores not only offer cheaper rates but also provide a good value for your old phone. For instance, Apptronix, which is a retail store in Gurgaon, is offering a trade-in value of Rs 5000 along with Rs 3000 exchange bonus on old phones. So deals where you get a good amount in exchange for your old phone, bring the price down further.

iPhone 12 at Rs 51,999 is not a bad deal at all, if you want a decent iOS phone. The phone is powered by A14 Bionic Chip with a Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor.

It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you are wondering whether you should pick the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically, but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally.

