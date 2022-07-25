iPhone 12 available for under Rs 35,000 in Flipkart sale, but conditions apply

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is on. The sale began last week and will continue until July 27. During the sale, several smartphone models across brands are available at a massive discount. Some of the best deals are available on iPhones, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 12, and more. One of the best offers, though, is available on the iPhone 12. Note: The deal is inclusive of the exchange offer and bank offer. Let's take a look.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 12 is available for as low as Rs 33,999, which is inclusive of bank offer and exchange offer. The iPhone 12 is listed in three variants: 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage for Rs 51,999, Rs 56,999, and Rs 74,999, respectively.

Flipkart has partnered with Kotak Bank to offer Rs 1000 off, which brings down the starting price of the iPhone 12 to 50,999. Additionally, the e-commerce giant is offering Rs 17,000 off on exchange. It should be noted that the final exchange value is totally dependent on the condition of your old phone. This means, if there are dents and cracks, Flipkart will offer a much lower exchange value and that will reduce the price even further.

So, after the bank discount and exchange offer, interested consumers will be able to get the iPhone 12 for as low as Rs 33,999. This price is for 64GB storage. Similar offers are available for the other two models 128GB and 256GB storage.

Should you buy iPhone 12?

The question now remains -- Does it make sense for one to buy the iPhone 12 or should one go for the iPhone 13? Or should one just wait for the iPhone 14?

For the discounted price, the iPhone 12 is surely a tempting deal. Especially if you have an old iPhone to exchange with. Without the bank offer, the iPhone 12 comes for Rs 50,999, which is also kind of a decent deal. However, if one requires more power, better battery life and better cameras, and also the money for getting an iPhone 13 makes more sense at the moment.

iPhone 14 is expected to go official later this year. Sometime around the month of September. Rumours, in fact, suggest that the iPhone 14 series will launch on September 13. Apple is yet to reveal anything about the upcoming iPhone 14.

Some rumours suggest that the iPhone 14 may not be a much upgraded version of the iPhone 13. In fact, it is believed that the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max will come with the A15 Bionic chip, which also powers the existing iPhone 13 models. The Pro models are said to come with an A16 Bionic chip.

