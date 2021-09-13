iPhone 12 available with Rs 12,900 discount ahead of iPhone 13 launch, deals on iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Mini and more

As Apple gears up for the global premiere of its iPhone 13 series, the current Apple flagships are available at a much discounted rate. Flipkart is offering the iPhone 12 series smartphones at a substantially lower rate than their current market price and there are other deals to be grabbed too.

The deals on iPhones by Flipkart come totally out of the blue and are not a part of any ongoing sale. Other than the price cut on several iPhone units, including the iPhone 12 series and the budget iPhone SE models, the e-commerce major is offering bank offers and EMI options to buyers.

The highlight, however, remains the substantial discounts on the phones. iPhone 12, for instance, starts retailing at Rs 66,999 under the sale for its 64GB model. That marks a 16 per cent discount on its original retailing price of Rs Rs 79,900. Similarly, iPhone 12 with 128 GB storage is on sale for Rs 71,999, down from Rs 84,900 and the 256 GB model is on sale for Rs 81,999, i.e. a 13 per cent discount on its market price of Rs 94,900.

(Image: Flipkart)

As for the smaller, Mini variant, iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) sees a 14 per cent discount on its price of Rs 69,900, thus retailing for Rs 59,999. iPhone 12 Mini with 128GB storage is available for Rs 64,999 with a 13 per cent discount on its price of Rs 74,900. The buffed up 256GB model retails for Rs 74,999, down from Rs 84,900.

The budget iPhone SE is also seeing a considerable discount under the Flipkart sale. The 64GB model is available for Rs 32,999 with a 17 per cent off on its listed price of Rs 39,900. Getting the maximum discount (22 per cent off) is the 128GB variant that now retails for Rs 34,999 while its original price stands at Rs 44,900. The 256GB model retails for Rs 47,999, down from Rs 54,900.

The two models of the iPhone XR are also on sale. The 64GB variant is available for Rs 42,999, down from Rs 47,900, while the 128GB model now retails for Rs 47,999, down from Rs 52,900.

Comparatively lesser discounts are also available on the Pro and Pro Max models. For instance, the base model of the iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB storage is retailing for Rs 1,15,900, with its original price listed as Rs 1,19,900. iPhone 12 Pro Max is down from Rs 1,39,900 to Rs 1,35,900. The discount remains constant through the storage variants of both the Pro models.

There are two additional bank offers that customers can avail on the purchase of any of these iPhones through Flipkart. A 5 per cent cashback with no upper cap is available on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. Additionally, a 20 per cent off up to Rs 300 can be availed on Amex Network Cards issued by ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank, SBI Cards and Mobikwik. There are EMI options also available for buyers.