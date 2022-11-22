iPhone 12 can be bought for under Rs 35,000 on Flipkart, here’s how the deal works

If you want to buy an iPhone but do not wish to spend a lot of money, you should check out the deal on iPhone 12 on Flipkart. The device can be purchased at under Rs 35,000. The iPhone 12 is listed at Rs 48,900. However, if you have the eligible bank card and an old iPhone to trade in, you can get the device at a very affordable price. Even though the iPhone 12 is now two years old, it is a great device for anyone looking to explore the Apple ecosystem without shelling out a lot of money.

Here is how the deal works

The iPhone is selling for Rs 48,999 on Flipkart. The original price of the device is Rs 59,900. However, if you have a Federal Bank debit and credit card, you can get a discount of Rs 1500. In addition to that, you can also trade in your old iPhone to bring the price down. For instance, if you have an iPhone 11, 64GB, you can get up to Rs 15,000 off on your new phone. This will bring the price of your phone down to Rs 33,999. However, the exchange value you get depends on your phone's condition, battery health, model and other factors.

iPhone 12: Specifications

The iPhone 12 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. The smartphone draws its power from the A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor.



On the front, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating. If you are wondering whether you should pick the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 13, you should know that there is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically, but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally.