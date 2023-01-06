iPhone 12 can be bought for under Rs 35,000 on Flipkart, here's how the deal works

One obstacle in buying an iPhone could be its staggering price. And if you were waiting for a price drop in the iPhone 12 mini series, here's your chance to finally get your hands on one for a low price. Flipkart is offering an impressive discount of 36 per cent on the black iPhone 12 mini 64GB variant. But that is not all, if you combine this deal with other deals, you can reduce the price even further.
In addition to offering a flat 36 per cent discount on the aforementioned variant of the iPhone 12 mini, Flipkart has certain bank deals that you can take advantage of.
There are terms and conditions applied to each offer. It is best to read them before you make a purchase.
In case you don't wish to purchase the black iPhone 12 mini, there are discounts available on the white, blue, green, purple, and red coloured iPhones as well. All the 64GB variants of different colours are available at a 34 per cent discount and bank deals are being offered on them as well.
To bring the price even further down, you can exchange your old phone to get an additional discount. The better condition your phone is in, the better the discount will be. Flipkart mentions up to Rs 23,000 off in exchange for your old phone but that is possible only in certain cases wherein your phone is in excellent condition and priced at a high value by the tech giant.
By clicking on the 'Buy with exchange' tab, you can check the value you will be getting for your old phone. Also, do remember to check if the exchange option is available for your area by entering your pin code in the box mentioned on the deal page.
