iPhone 12 down to its lowest price ever at Rs 48,999 on Flipkart

It is that time of the year again when you do not have any reason to stop because the e-commerce platforms like Flipkart and Amazon are back with crazy deals on products. Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is now live for Plus members in India. For the rest of the members, the sale would go live on October 2. Amazon is also simultaneously hosting the Great Indian Festival Sale, which has also gone live for the Prime members. For the non-Prime members, the sale would go live on October 3.

We have compared the deals of both the e-commerce platforms and must say Flipkart is offering some never-seen-before deals on the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini while Amazon is selling the iPhone 11, iPhone XR at heavily discounted prices. Furthermore, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank can get an additional discount of 10 per cent on Flipkart while HDFC bank cardholders.

The price of the iPhone 12 has been down to Rs 48,999 for the 64GB variant on Flipkart. This is the lowest ever price we have seen of the iPhone 12. The official price of the iPhone 12 is now Rs 65,990 but on Flipkart, it is available with such a huge discount. If that wasn't all, Flipkart is also letting users exchange their old phones for the new one and get upto Rs 15,800 for the old device. Additionally, the ICICI and Axis bank account holders will get upto 10 percent off.

iPhone 12 under Rs 50,000 is a deal you should definitely not miss. Even though the iPhone 13 is here, there are a lot of factors which makes the iPhone 12 a great pick. There is no major difference in the design of the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 13. The iPhone 12 camera island houses camera sensors that are placed vertically but in the iPhone 13, which comes with the same design, the camera sensors are placed diagonally. Apple has said that the new iPhone packs a smaller notch that's almost 20 per cent smaller than what we saw on the iPhone 12.

Besides other factors, there is a huge difference in the price of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.The iPhone 13 starts at Rs 79,900 for the 128GB, which is the new base variant. The 256GB variant is priced at Rs 89,900 the top model is the 512GB model at Rs 109,900.