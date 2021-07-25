iPhone 12 down to its lowest price yet in Flipkart sale, available with a discount of almost Rs 12,000

As both Flipkart and Amazon are holding their annual sale, there are numerous offers on smartphones, electronics, and other products across categories.

Amazon is holding its annual Prime Day Sale from July 26, midnight till July 27. There are steep discounts on smartphones, televisions, laptops are other categories. There are also bank offers that can be redeemed on HDFC bank debit and credit cards. Amazon holds its Prime Day sale for its existing Prime customers and also to acquire new ones, as this sale is only open to Prime members.

Flipkart is holding its Big Saving Days sale from July 25 to July 29. There are steep discounts on smartphones and other categories across the e-commerce website. Additionally, ICICI Bank debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a further 10% off.

Here is the best sale deal across the two websites that we think is totally not worth missing:

The Apple iPhone 12 which is the flagship smartphone for 2020 by the San Jose based company is available at a discounted price of Rs. 67,999 down from the official price of Rs. 79,990, an almost Rs. 12,000 discount during the Flipkart sale. This is the lowest price for the iPhone 12 ever! The maximum discount that the iPhone 12 has witnessed before was Rs. 9,000. However, this time Flipkart offering an even higher discount of Rs. 12,000.

The discounted price is for the 64 GB internal storage variant. The iPhone 12 sports a 6.1 inch Super Retina XDR display with a ceramic shield to provide sturdiness and durability. The smartphone is equipped with a dual-camera setup in the rear with two 12 megapixel cameras and a 12-megapixel front selfie camera. The powerful cameras allow you to shoot and edit videos in 4K High Dynamic Range (HDR) with Dolby Vision. The night mode on the iPhone allows you to capture stunning photos even in low light conditions.

It is powered by Apple's in-house A14 Bionic Chip with a next-generation Neural Engine Processor. It has support for dual SIM and built-in stereo speakers. It is IP68 splash, water, and dust resistant. Apple iPhone 12 is available in three colour options; Black, Blue, and Green. The smartphone runs on iOS 14 and is 5G enabled.

Among the various connectivity options, the iPhone 12 has Bluetooth v5.0, WiFi 6 (802.11ax) with 2x2 MIMO and NFC. It is extremely lightweight, weighing just 162g.