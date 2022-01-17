iPhone 12 for Rs 53,999 on Flipkart, Amazon is a good deal, this is how you can make it better

iPhone 12 may be a year old, but it is still one of the fastest and best camera phones you can buy. And the best part about buying it now is that you do not have to pay a lot. With season sales, you get big discounts, too. Both Amazon and Flipkart are having their first season sales for the upcoming Republic Day, and this is your chance to move that iPhone 12 out of the wishlist and to the cart because the discounted price is worth looking at.

At both Amazon Great Republic Day Sale and Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, the iPhone 12 is selling for as low as Rs 53,999. This price is one of the lowest, if not the lowest, we have seen on the iPhone 12. That is because the original price of the iPhone 12 is Rs 65,900. So, the discount on the iPhone 12 64GB is Rs 11,901. It is a good deal right now. But you can get the iPhone 12 for an even lower price. I mean the better deal.

When you use an ICICI Bank credit card for the purchase, you get a discount of Rs 750 on Flipkart. That makes the effective price of the iPhone 12 64GB Rs 53,249. If you are planning to buy an iPhone 12 64GB from Amazon, you can get a discount of up to Rs 100, which is not big. If you want better discounts on either website, I would recommend using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card on Flipkart and Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card on Amazon. There is a 5 per cent unlimited discount on both cards, so you will be able to save roughly Rs 2,700, in which case, the effective price will become Rs 51,299.

Furthermore, if you have an old, used phone you want to give up, why not trade it in? Both Flipkart and Amazon accept exchanges, which means you trade in your old phone and an amount corresponding to that device's condition will be adjusted as a discount on your order. You get up to Rs 15,000 off on Amazon and a Rs 11,750 discount on Flipkart. Now, the highest value is usually for a high-end phone. For the iPhone 12, it would make sense to trade in your iPhone 11 or lower model, but while exchanging an iPhone 11 Pro Max will get you the highest value, it is not logical to give up a high-end phone for a lesser iPhone model, even if it is one generation newer.

Flipkart and Amazon are selling the latest iPhone 13 series on the sale, as well. But there are no discounts on them unless you opt for payment through credit cards and use the exchange offer. If you manage to max out the offers, you can get an iPhone 13 128GB for as low as Rs 61,655 instead of the original price of Rs 79,900.