iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max sales cross 100 million units

The iPhone 12 series, comprising the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max, cumulative global sales crossed the 100 million units mark earlier this year. Counterpoint Research's mobile handset Market Pulse Service claims that the iPhone 12 series managed to achieve the feat within seven months of the launch. The report says that the iPhone 12 series touched the magic numbers in April this year.

The market tracking firm adds that the super-cycle has been achieved by the iPhone 12 series thanks to features like 5G, OLED display, and an all-time high average selling price.

The firm also claims that the new iPhone 12 series managed to repeat what the iPhone 6 series did in 2014. At that time, the iPhone 6 saw a major design overhaul, and a surge in demand for large-screen iPhones helped it reach the milestone.

To compare, the iPhone 12 series managed to touch the 100 million units mark in seven months while the iPhone 11 achieved it in nine months.

The report also adds that there has been a significant shift in model preference between 2019's iPhone 11 series and last year's iPhone 12 series. Counterpoint claims that consumers preferred the Pro and Pro Max models.

Sharing some insights from the report, Counterpoint Research claims that the share of the iPhone 12 Pro Max model in iPhone 12 overall sales was 29 per cent, which is more than the 25 per cent share that the iPhone 11 Pro Max had in the iPhone 11 series. The report further rightly points out that due to the preference for the Pro Max version, the iPhone 12 series managed to gross 22 per cent more revenue than its predecessor.

The new report also highlights some facts that should shatter myths around new launches. For example, when the iPhone 12 launched last year without the charger in the retail box, many tech pundits claimed that this was not a very smart move. While we also saw a lot of memes around the same. However, Apple seems to have played with its strength and the upgrades like 5G support have helped iPhone 12 outdo its predecessor and match the iPhone 6 series' success.