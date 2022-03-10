iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13 were best selling phones of 2021

Counterpoint Research shared the list of the top ten best-selling phones of 2021 and Apple claimed seven out of ten spots in the list. The iPhone 12 turned out to be the best selling device of 2021, followed by the iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 13, which was the best selling device in the fourth quarter of 2021. Apart from Apple, only Xiaomi and Samsung have made it to the list of best-selling phones of 2021.

As per the Counterpoint Research report, the top five best-selling phones of 2021 were by Apple. The iPhone 12 was crowned the best-selling phone of 2021 with iPhone 12 Pro Max in second place, followed by the iPhone 13. The fourth place was grabbed by the iPhone 12 Pro and the fifth was taken by the two-year-old iPhone 11. The report claims that the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro Max, and the iPhone 13 contributed 41 percent to Apple's total sales. In the fourth quarter, the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max became the best-selling devices.

Apart from the iPhones, Samsung's entry-level A12 claimed the sixth spot in the list. It is rather surprising that an entry level phone by Samsung defeated some of the premium smartphones including the Fold as well as the Galaxy S21 series to claim a spot in the list. "Almost all regions and countries showed strong demand for the A12 throughout the year. North America, Latin America and Western Europe were its top markets. Samsung's choice of features for the A12, like good camera setup, big battery size, six memory configurations and longer software support, made the model a value-for-money product that clicked with customers. We believe the momentum will be continued by the A12's successor launched in December 2021, the Galaxy A13 (5G)," the Counterpoint research report said.

Then there was Xiaomi Red 9A, another entry level phone, in the seventh spot and the Xiaomi Red 9 in the tenth spot. The phones contributed 22 per cent to the brand's total sales. The phones were in high demand in regions including China, India and Asia-Pacific