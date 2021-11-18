iPhone 12, iPhone 13 call drop issues fixed in new iOS 15.1.1 update

If you have been facing call drops on your iPhone 13 or iPhone 13, updating your device to the latest iOS version may help. Apple has rolled out the iOS 15.1.1 update that fixes dropping of calls on just the two generations of the iPhone. That is also why iOS 15.1.1 will not be available on any iPhone model lower than those two. This is not a big update, but merely a fix for the issue where some customers said their calling experience was bad.

The call drop issue, however, was not prevalent because only a handful of users complained. But it was a big issue considering it impacted the basic calling function of a phone. Apple has noted in the changelog of iOS 15.1.1 that the new version "improves call drop performance on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models." This swift action is worth the appreciation and shows how closely Apple monitors its iPhones for any issue that may ruin their smartphone experience.

You can head to Settings, followed by a tap on General and then on Software update to find the iOS 15.1.1 update. Remember, the update will be visible only on the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 units, so if you have, say, an iPhone 11 or an iPhone XR, you will not see the update. Except for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12, all eligible iPhones should be on the iOS 15.1 version until iOS 15.2 hits the stable update channel.

Since the issue was limited to only a few customers, I would suggest you wait for iOS 15.2 if your calls are working just fine. That is because iOS 15.2 will, anyway, bring the fix for the call drop issue, in addition to bringing a horde of new features, such as the macro mode improvements on iPhone 13, an App Privacy report tool to tell what app accessed what privacy-centric hardware on your iPhone, and the ability to scan for AirTags manually. It is still in beta right now, but it will not take too long for it to hit all iPhone units that are eligible.

In other news, Apple has, for the first time, opened up iPhone and Mac repairs, letting customers fix a screen or swap a battery on their own. In a welcome change, Apple will not only sell genuine parts and components directly to customers, but it will also give customers a tutorial on how they can do DIY repairs. Although the company still urges customers to visit a professional repair service provider if they are not familiar with the idea of hardware repair. The Apple Self Repair Service programme will begin early next year in the US and expand to other markets later.