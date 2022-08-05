iPhone 12 is again available at low price during Amazon Great Freedom sale

Amazon is back with another sale event. The e-commerce giant is hosting a Great Freedom sale on its platform to celebrate Independence Day before August 15. The sale event is already live for Amazon Prime members and those who don't have a membership can access it on August 6. During the sale, the company is offering discounts on several iPhones, including iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 gets discounted during Amazon sale

The iPhone 12 is selling with a starting price of Rs 58,900, which is for the 64GB storage model. The device officially received a price cut at the end of 2021 and it was made available for Rs 65,990. This basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 7,090. The iPhone 12 is an old smartphone, but it is still capable of offering a good general performance and photography experience.

But, if you can spend more than that, then you should buy the iPhone 13. The handset is available at a starting price of Rs 68,900 and the original retail price of the device is Rs 79,900. This means that users are getting a discount of Rs 11,000. Do keep in mind that there is up to Rs 13,150 discount offer the exchange of your old phone. This is available on both the iPhones. The exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your current phone's condition.

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone, then this is probably the best time to buy the device as both iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 are selling at pretty low prices on Amazon. Apple is also expected to announce the latest iPhone 14 series next month in September. So, if you want to use a new iPhone, then you can wait for it. But, do keep in mind that it will be expensive and will likely cost around Rs 80,000, as per the rumor mill.

