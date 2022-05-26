iPhone 12 is selling at an effective price of Rs 32,000 at Unicorn store with bank and exchange offers

If you have been planning to buy an iPhone 12, you should head straight to the Unicorn store near you That is because the retail outlet is giving users a chance to buy the phone at an effective price of Rs 32,000. Now this is inclusive of the store discount, bank offer and exchange offer. Please do not assume that Apple is selling the phone at a discounted rate of Rs 32,000. You need to have the correct phone and card to get the phone for the said price.

Here is how the deal works

Unicorn store is selling the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 32,000. The advertisement clearly mentions that the price is inclusive of a flat 14 per cent store discount, Rs 3000 discount on HDFC bank cards and exchange bonus worth Rs 3000. The smartphone retails at Rs 59,900 but at the Unicorn store, the device is listed for Rs 56,674, which is inclusive of the 14 per cent flat store discount.

If you make the payment using an HDFC card, you will get a cashback of Rs 3000. Furthermore, you can exchange your old iPhone 11 or even an iPhone XR and get up to Rs 19,000 on the device. Unicorn store is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3000. So, for instance, if you managed to get Rs 20,000 for your old phone, you could have an iPhone 12 for almost Rs 33,000. However, the price that you get for your old phone entirely depends on the condition of your phone. If the iPhone has a bad battery or a scratch on it, the value of the iPhone will be lower.

The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic Chip with Next-Generation Neural Engine Processor. It features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR Display. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel TrueDepth Front Camera with Night Mode, 4K Dolby Vision HDR Recording. For protection, the iPhone 12 has a ceramic shield coating.



