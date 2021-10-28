iPhone 12 mini at Rs 42,099 on Flipkart is your deal of the day

Flipkart Big Diwali sale has various deals on smartphones. But if you have been waiting to buy an iPhone, there is an offer that is good to miss. I am talking about the deal on the iPhone 12 mini, which was launched last year. Right after the launch of the new iPhone 13 series, Apple dropped the price of the iPhone 12. However, Flipkart is giving an additional discount, so your Diwali shopping remains enjoyable.

Let us talk about the iPhone 12 mini deal now. Flipkart is selling the iPhone 12 mini 64GB for Rs 42,099. This is nearly Rs 17,800 less than the new price of Rs 59,900 for the 64GB variant of the iPhone 12 mini. That makes it an unmissable deal, but Flipkart is giving you more reasons to go for the phone.

After the discount of Rs 17,800, there is an additional discount of Rs 4,100, but you can get it only using an SBI credit card. After this discount, the effective price of the iPhone 12 mini 64GB becomes Rs 37,999, which is one of the lowest prices for that model. You can buy any colour option for that price. The iPhone 12 mini comes in Black, Blue, Green, Purple, (PRODUCT)RED, and White colourways.

Did I tell you there is a way to bring the cost even lower? If you have an old and used smartphone, you can trade that in and get around Rs 14,900 as a discount towards your new purchase of the iPhone 12 mini. For instance, if you exchange an iPhone XR, Flipkart will give you a discount of Rs 13,700. After that discount, the effective price of your iPhone 12 mini will be Rs 28,499.

Although there is an exchange programme on Flipkart, you may not get the best value for your old phone. As such, you can try out platforms such as Cashify that give you a better return on your old phone. For example, the same iPhone XR is worth nearly Rs 16,000 on Cashify. You can either take money in cash, but if you go for a voucher-based return, you get extra money. You can easily redeem the voucher on Flipkart and go ahead with your iPhone 12 mini purchase. That way, you also save the Rs 100 pickup charge from Flipkart.

If you think the iPhone 12 mini is not a suitable model for you, you can check out the iPhone 12, which is also on offer right now on Flipkart. You can read the details about the iPhone 12 offer here.