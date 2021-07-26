iPhone 12 mini at Rs 57,999 is the Flipkart Big Saving Days deal you should not miss

Flipkart's Big Saving Days sale is underway, which means it is a good time for shopping. If you have been waiting to finally move that iPhone 12 mini from your wish list to the cart, Flipkart has a jaw-dropping offer on Apple's small iPhone. The iPhone 12 mini originally costs Rs 69,900, but you can get it at a discount of more than Rs 11,900 in the Flipkart sale. And this is just the sale discount. If you own a credit or debit card from an eligible bank, you may just get an extra discount or cashback, which means an even sweeter iPhone 12 mini deal.

The iPhone 12 mini is a unique phone. That is because of the size of the iPhone 12 mini, which is so compact, it either makes you drool over it or completely despise it. The second one could be because you are paying a hefty amount for the phone that does not justify that, according to some. But Flipkart is kind of giving you a discount that may make these naysayers like the iPhone 12 mini, so much so that they probably end up buying it from the sale. So, let us jump right into what is on offer.

Flipkart has listed the iPhone 12 mini 64GB at Rs 57,999. Yes, that is the deal. This is Rs 11,901 less than the original price of the iPhone 12 mini, which is Rs 69,900. This discount makes the iPhone 12 mini an even more attractive purchase, especially with all the flagship-level performance you get on it. See, the phone's display is small and that is intentional. It is meant for people who do not want unwieldy phones and while phones like the iPhone 12 mini come as an option, they also bring a sense of appeal to them. The Rs 57,999 price just makes it better.

Besides, if you own an ICICI Bank credit card, you get Rs 750 off instantly. This means the iPhone 12 mini is going to cost Rs 57,249, which is even better. In case you have a debit card, you get Rs 500 off, which brings down the cost to Rs 57,499.

The iPhone 12 mini is a powerful device, and that is because it uses the same chipset as the iPhone 12 Pro Max, the highest-end model in the series. The iPhone 12 is powered by an A14 Bionic processor and it is one of the fastest mobile processors we have right now. Not just that, the iPhone 12 mini uses an OLED panel, which means a better viewing experience on the display. The display, you might say, is small but that is the point of this phone -- to give you premium-level performance in a much handier way. The iPhone 12 mini's cameras are also the same as the iPhone 12, wherein there are two 12-megapixel sensors. There is waterproof capability and wireless charging on the phone, as well.

The Flipkart sale is going to run for three more days, but I would suggest you do not push back your purchase to the very last hour. That is because this is a good deal and it may not last longer than you think it would. And once the deal ends, there will be a new price on the iPhone 12 mini and that may be a lot higher than what you would see on Flipkart right now. To make the best of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, grab that deal as fast as you can.