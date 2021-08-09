iPhone 12 mini drops to Rs 58,999 at Flipkart, discount of over Rs 10,000

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale in August is coming to an end today, and it means this could be your last chance to get the iPhone 12 mini at a reasonable price, provided you like small phones. During the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, the e-commerce retailer offers a flat discount of Rs 9,901 on the iPhone 12 mini, bringing down the price to Rs 59,999. However, if you mix a few more deals on offer while purchasing, then there are chances you could get it at as low as Rs 58,999.

Flipkart is additionally offering a 10 per cent off on select bank cards, including Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards that offer up to a Rs 1,000 discount. There's also the EMI purchase option where the iPhone 12 mini is available at Rs 2,051 per month for 26 months. However, note that this isn't the No Cost EMI option where consumers can get it with no interest rate.

To further sweeten the deal, Flipkart is also offering an exchange offer where customers can get up to Rs 15,000 off on the purchase of the iPhone 12 mini, which means if you have an old smartphone in working condition, you can get it for a lesser price than Rs 58,999. Not a bad deal, after all.

While we have to agree that this isn't the absolute lowest price we've seen on the iPhone 12 mini, but it's still a great deal that offers an all-new iPhone 12 device at a reasonable price. However, the catch here is the timing, as today is the last day of the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale, so hurry up if you're interested. We have already reviewed the iPhone 12 mini and found it extremely fast and small too, so pick it if you like compact form factors.

The iPhone 12 mini has seen its share of criticisms and appreciations, but as the iPhone 13 series launch approaches, we expect this could be the last few weeks to grab it. Why do we say so? Well, there have been plenty of reports and speculations around whether the iPhone 12 mini will continue to sell or Apple may skip the mini version altogether. Regardless, Apple is popular with discontinuing a few handsets soon after it announces a new series, and in this case, we expect the iPhone 12 mini to miss that cut. Considering we are in August and if rumours are believed, Apple may be on track to announce the new iPhones next month.

The reports so far hint at four new iPhones launching this year, the same as last year, including the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. However, while we have to wait for Apple's confirmation on the handset's name, some reports have also hinted at the iPhone 12s naming. Whatever is the case, we should get to hear more in the next few weeks.