iPhone 12 now available with massive discount of Rs 16,901 on Amazon, is it worth buying?

Apple iPhone 12 has received a massive discount on Amazon and interested buyers can now get it with a starting price of Rs 42,999. The device was previously selling for Rs 59,900 on this e-commerce site, which basically means that customers are getting a discount of Rs 16,901 during Amazon's big Diwali sale.

Amazon is running its Great Indian Festival sale, which is now live for Prime members and all the sale deals will be available for everyone starting tomorrow. The sale will continue until the end of the month. So, if you have been planning to buy a new device, then you should buy it right now. Do keep in mind that the prices of the iPhones are fluctuating on both Amazon and Flipkart. So, it is better to buy as quickly as possible whenever you are seeing the devices listed at a low price.

The iPhone 12 is currently listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 42,999. But, there is also a Rs 1,250 discount on the SBI bank credit card. So, if you have this bank card, then you can get the iPhone 12 at an effective price of Rs 41,749. People will be able to buy the iPhone at a much lower price if they also avail exchange offer.

There is up to Rs 14,450 off on the exchange of your old smartphone. It is important to note that the exchange amount is calculated on the basis of your phone's condition and age. If you manage to get an exchange discount of Rs 8,000, then this would mean that the iPhone 12 can be yours for less than Rs 35,000.

Is the iPhone 12 worth buying in India?

Well, the iPhone 12 is currently on sale for Rs 42,999 without any bank cards or any other offers. I would say could spend Rs 8,991 more, then you should buy the iPhone 13 because iPhone 12 is pretty old now. The new iPhone 14 is the same as last year's model. So, it is better to buy the iPhone 13 at a lower price and still feel like using the latest version of the iPhone.

The original price of the iPhone 13 is Rs 69,900, but Flipkart is now selling it for as low as Rs 51,990 during its Big Billion Days sale. Also, if you have a budget between Rs 40,000 to Rs 45,000, then you can simply avail the exchange offer on Flipkart to get more discount. People can also consider selling their phone to Cashify, as it usually offers better deals.

The iPhone 12 is still a capable smartphone if your budget is restricted. One can expect a good enough camera and general performance. However, do keep in mind that one doesn't get a charger with any iPhone. So, customers will have to spend extra on this.