iPhone 12 Pro selling at a discount of Rs 25,000 on Amazon, check out the deal

If you are planning to buy an iPhone 12 Pro, you should not let go of this deal on Amazon. The iPhone 12 Pro is available at a huge discount of Rs 25,000. The discount is available on all storage variants. The offer is also inclusive of exchange bonus of upto Rs 15,000. This means that users can further reduce the price of the iPhone 12 Pro by trading in their old phones. The iPhone 12 series was launched in 2020. The series included the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 Pro is selling at Rs 95,900 on Amazon for 128GB, which is priced at Rs 1,19,000. The 256GB can be bought for Rs 99,900 and the 512GB is available at Rs 1,07,900. Along with the discount of Rs 25,000, buyers can also get Rs 14,900 in exchange for their old phones. The iPhone 12 Pro is one of the most powerful devices available in the market currently.

You can also buy the AirPods Pro along with the iPhone 12 Pro and the price will only cost you Rs 1,15,395 on Amazon. Originally the device would cost you around Rs 1,44,800 but if you buy them under the current scheme you will end up saving Rs 28,910.

As far as specs are concerned, the iPhone 12 Pro features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and comes with a ceramic shield coating. The iPhone 12 Pro is powered by an A14 Bionic chip. The smartphone features a Pro camera system with 12MP Ultra Wide, Wide and Telephoto cameras, 4x optical zoom range, The camera comes with various photography modes including night mode, deep fusion, smart HDR 3, Apple ProRAW, 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording and others. On the front, there is a 12-megapixel camera. The IP68 is rated for water resistance.