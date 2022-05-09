iPhone 12 selling with Rs 12,000 discount on Amazon with no catch

Not just iPhone 13, other Apple iPhone models including the iPhone 12 are also selling at a massive discount in India. Amazon is currently offering Rs 12,000 flat discount on iPhone 12 64GB storage, which brings down the price of the phone to as low as Rs 53,900.

Notably, the Rs 12,000 discount is available only on iPhone 13 blue and red colour options. The iPhone 12 64GB storage model in purple and white colour options are available with Rs 5,000 and Rs 10,000 flat discount, respectively. The iPhone 12 is officially available for Rs 65,900, as mentioned on Apple's online store.

Amazon is also offering up to 11,000 discount on the iPhone 12 128GB storage model, which brings down the price to Rs 59,900. Originally, the iPhone 12 128GB storage model was launched at a price of Rs 70,900.

Additionally, Amazon is offering an exchange discount of up to Rs 11,650 and up to Rs 2,000 discount on Bank of Baroda credit card. Notably, the final exchange value will depend on the condition of your old phone that you wish to exchange for the iPhone 12. However, it should be noted the maximum exchange value will only be offered if you exchange the iPhone 12 for say an iPhone 11.

So, if you were waiting to buy the iPhone 12 for a long time, this is surely the best time to grab it. Notably, the discount is available only on iPhone 12 64GB and 128GB storage and not on the 256GB storage.

If not Amazon, the iPhone 12 is also selling with up to Rs 10,910 discount on Flipkart. However, the discount is available only on the 64GB storage model in (PRODUCT) Red. Additionally, Flipkart is offering up to Rs 13,000 exchange offer and 10 per cent discount on SBI credit card transactions.

