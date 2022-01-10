iPhone 12 sells for Rs 53,999 and iPhone 12 mini goes down to Rs 40,999 in fresh deals, here is how

Want to buy a new iPhone this new year? You can now go ahead without worrying about the high price. The iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini prices have been cut and these discounts are huge. For instance, the iPhone 12 is down by over Rs 11,900 right now. And over and above the price cuts, you have offers if you have credit cards from select banks.

So, I am talking about Flipkart, which is currently running its Mobile Bonanza sale right now. Under the sale, the iPhone 12 is selling at a price of Rs 53,999, as opposed to the price of Rs 65,900. This means there is a discount of almost Rs 12,000, and although we have seen the price dropping to even lower, the new price on Flipkart is the lowest in a month.

And to sweeten the deal, Flipkart will give you up to Rs 100 discount on using the UPI payment method and 5 per cent unlimited cashback on using the Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. There is also a free subscription to Gaana Plus for six months in the purchase bundle. Also, if you have an old, used phone, you can get an exchange value of up to Rs 15,000 against your iPhone 12 order. So, for instance, if you have a mid-range Android phone, you are likely to get around Rs 6,000 to Rs 8,000 off.

But if you fancy a compact phone, the iPhone 12 mini is the right choice for you. And Flipkart's sale has discounts on it, too.

The iPhone 12 mini is selling for a price of Rs 40,999 right now. This is significantly lower than the original price of Rs 59,900, which you are likely to pay when buying the iPhone 12 mini from the Apple Store and shops near you. The price of Rs 40,999 makes the iPhone 12 mini an amazing deal, simply because it brings the power of the regular iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro for a much lower price. It retains the vanilla iPhone 12's cameras, as well.

Much like the extra offers on the iPhone 12, you can get more discounts by opting for exchange and using online payment methods to buy the iPhone 12 mini.

Should you buy the over one-year old iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini?

An iPhone does not age fast and if it does, it ages well. That is for two reasons. First, Apple uses mostly the top-of-the-line hardware on its flagship iPhone models, which means they are less likely to go out of fashion in a short span of one year. Second, Apple's software support is unmatchable in the industry right now. Usually, an iPhone is designed to support at least the next five software upgrades, and that is why they do not get old in terms of software features.

So, yes, buying the iPhone 12 or the iPhone 12 mini makes sense. Both iPhones support iOS 15 and will continue getting software updates for at least four more years.