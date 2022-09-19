iPhone 12 to sell under Rs 40,000 during Amazon Great India Festival sale: All details

Apple recently dropped the price of the iPhone 12 following the launch of the iPhone 14 series. Currently, it carries an MRP of Rs 59,900 for the base 64GB storage option, and the 128GB storage model costs Rs 64,900. But Amazon has good news for customers planning to buy their first iPhone. The iPhone 12 (128GB) will get a huge price drop during the upcoming Amazon Great Indian Festival sale.

According to an official poster, the phone will retail for under Rs 40,000. However, the exact pricing details remain unclear, and more information is expected in the coming days.

During the Amazon Great India Festival sale, which starts on September 23, the e-commerce platform will likely bundle additional sale offers to make the smartphone look more attractive to customers. With bank offers and exchange offers, the iPhone 12 (128GB) could effectively retail for approx Rs 30,000.

It also means the base 64GB storage model will be available even less. Readers must note that 64GB storage in 2022 may not be sufficient, and even Apple has also discontinued this storage option for its latest-gen iPhone series. But, the pertinent question remains whether customers should buy the two-year-old iPhone 12 or the newer iPhone 13/ iPhone 14. Some may even be tempted to buy the iPhone SE (2022).

To put it simply, iPhone SE (2022) carries a powerful chipset, but it's mainly designed for users with moderate requirements. It could be a decent buy for children or elderly parents. The iPhone 12 is sufficient for users with slightly higher demand, but it will stop receiving the new iOS version in two years or so. Otherwise, it comes with 5G, an OLED display, dual cameras, and MagSafe charging - everything that the newer iPhones have. We would also suggest customers closely monitor the iPhone 13 as it is expected to get a price cut during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.