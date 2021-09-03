iPhone 12 with almost Rs 13,000 discount during Flipkart sale is the best iPhone deal in recent days

Another day and another online sale. Flipkart is back with another sale, and this time it offers a massive discount on the iPhone 12. The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale is now live and brings a host of deals and discounts on various smartphones. We might be close to the launch of the upcoming iPhone 13 series in possibly the next few days, but there's no stopping a host of offers on the existing iPhone 12 series. A case in point is the iPhone 12, which is available with an almost Rs 13,000 discount during the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale that's live currently till September 8.

The iPhone 12 64GB discount is a straightforward one, and Flipkart is offering a flat discount of Rs 12,901 during the Smartphone Carnival sale on the platform. The flat discount by the e-commerce giant drops the iPhone 12's price to Rs 66,999. There's also EMI options available for the handset that start at Rs 2,290 per month. Additionally, the iPhone 12 is also available with an exchange offer that can bring down the handset price further, up to Rs 15,000 off. You can visit Flipkart for more details on the iPhone 12 exchange offer.

It's worth mentioning that the flat Rs 12,901 discount is applicable on almost all storage trims of the iPhone 12. This means that you can get the 128GB iPhone 12 at Rs 71,999, down from the launch price of Rs 84,900. Similarly, the 256GB iPhone 12 is available at Rs 81,999, down from its launch price of Rs 94,900.

While there's no doubt that the Rs 66,999 discounted price of the iPhone 12 is not the best, because we have covered a recent deal where it was available with an almost Rs 18,000 discount. However, the latest Flipkart sale has brought a good deal on the iPhone 12 in recent days.

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale also brings discounts on the iPhone 12 mini, which is available at Rs 59,999, down from its launch price of Rs 69,900. Further, the iPhone 11 is available at Rs 51,999, down from its regular selling price of Rs 54,900. In addition, the iPhone XR is also part of the Flipkart Smartphone Carnival sale and is available at Rs 42,999 for the 64GB model.

The Flipkart Smartphone Carnival also brings massive discounts on devices like the Asus ROG Phone 3, available at Rs 39,999, down from Rs 46,999.

Some of the other devices listed with discounts include the Realme C11 2021 at Rs 7,299, down from its regular price of Rs 7,999. The Poco M3 at Rs 10,499 and Realme C21Y at Rs 8,999.