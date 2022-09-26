iPhone 13 128GB model goes out-of-stock on Amazon and Flipkart, what is the reason?

iPhone 13 is selling with massive discounts during the Amazon Great Indian sale and Fliplart Big Billion Days sale. These sales are still ongoing and will end later this month. In the beginning of the sale, both Flipkart and Amazon were selling the iPhone 13 for lowest ever price. During the Big Billion Days sale, the iPhone model was available only for Rs 46,990. But the offer was available only for a few minutes and with time, Flipkart hiked the price of the phone. Now, the base model of the iPhone 13 with 128GB storage is not available on the platform.

The iPhone 13 128GB model is out of stock on both Flipkart and Amazon. While Apple hasn't revealed the reason behind the stock unavailability of the iPhone 13 model, it seems like the company wants consumers to purchase expensive models instead of the lower end models. The iPhone 13 comes in three variants -- 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage.

On Flipkart, the iPhone 13 128GB model is listed but undeliverable in most locations. We tried checking with several pincodes across the country, but it is undeliverable in most locations, including New Delhi. The 256GB and 512GB models are available with a discounted price of Rs 66,990 and Rs 86,990, respectively. Additionally, there's bank offer as well. For Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is offering 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with Axis and ICICI bank cards.

Strangely, on Amazon, none of the iPhone 13 models are unavailable. Instead, models including iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 Pro models and iPhone 11 are available at discounted prices on the platform. Additionally, Amazon is offering 10 per cent instant discount on shopping with SBI card, both debit and credit.

Meanwhile, Apple is hosting Diwali sale starting today. During the sale, the company is offering 7 per cent instant discount (up to Rs 7,000) on products above Rs 41,990. The good thing is, the offers are available on all products including iPhone models, MacBooks, iPads, and more.