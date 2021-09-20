iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro have different batteries and now Apple is revealing details

Apple claimed a significant increase in battery life of the iPhone 13 series at its launch event, with respect to the iPhone 12 models. The tech giant mentioned the extra number of hours that the new iPhones will work for but it did not reveal the exact battery capacities at the time. The numbers are now out and there is an interesting pattern to observe here.

Apple recently posted a product information sheet on hazardous material information and response company Chemtrec's website. As first spotted by 9to5Mac, the filing contains official battery capacities for all the iPhone 13 models. Just as Apple claimed, the new iPhones contain a bigger battery, vis-a-vis the iPhone 12 phones. The document shows that this increase averages at 13 per cent across the models.

An even more interesting observation can be made if we compare the battery sizes of the iPhone 13 phones among themselves. Before that, here is a look at the new battery capacities on the four new iPhones - iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Battery sizes - iPhone 13 series

iPhone 13 mini, as seen in the filing, comes with a 9.57 watt-hour battery. This is about an 11 per cent increase as compared to the 8.57 watt-hour battery on the iPhone 12 mini. Note that the document shows the battery sizes in watt-hours (Wh) instead of milliamp-hours (mAh) as used for most other smartphones.

The iPhone 13 features a 12.41 watt-hours battery, marking an increase of 15 per cent over the 10.78 watt-hour battery used on the iPhone 12. Interestingly, this battery is also bigger than the iPhone 13 Pro model. The Pro variant uses an 11.97 watt-hour battery instead, up from those on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro but surprisingly, less than what the iPhone 13 uses.

Finally, the Pro Max model of the iPhone 13 series gets a 16.75 watt-hour battery. This is a significant bump up of 18 per cent from last year's 12 Pro Max that featured a 14.13 watt-hour battery.

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro

So what is the reason behind the odd battery size on the iPhone 13 Pro, with respect to the one on iPhone 13? Note that both the models come in the same size. This year, Apple has introduced some nifty upgrades on the Pro models. Over the vanilla iPhone 13, these include an extra GPU core and of course, an extra lens for its camera module. The addition of these components on the same body is bound to leave less space for the battery. It is thus likely the main reason that Apple went for a smaller battery on the iPhone 13 Pro than the iPhone 13.

The reason, however, might not matter at all. That is because the demand for a larger battery on the Pro variant is going to be significantly high. Along with the additional components, the iPhone 13 Pro also packs features like a higher refresh rate screen which are bound to eat up the battery much faster than the iPhone 13. Seeing that a limited battery has always been a problem with iPhones, iPhone 13 Pro might have needed a much bigger battery than the iPhone 12 Pro, a trend seen on the Pro Max models.

This is a possible factor to deter buyers from going for the Pro model. Those having set their minds on the iPhone 13 mini or the iPhone 13 Pro variants will anyway buy those. But those choosing between the iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro will definitely consider the battery backup, seeing the Rs 40,000 difference between the two. If buyers are ready to compromise on some top-of-the-line features across camera and performance, they can save massively on another very good iPhone option.

It should be noted that Apple has tried to mitigate any such shortcoming in the battery backup of all new iPhone models. An increase in processor efficiency across the new iPhone series is bound to result in more battery life than the iPhone 12 phones. With that, Apple will surely hope that the 11.0 per cent battery increase in the Pro variant this time will be able to run the new 120Hz refresh rate for long, at least longer than the iPhone 12 Pro.