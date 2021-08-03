iPhone 13 and iPhone 14 may come with larger batteries thanks to the use of smaller components

Apple is looking to solve a big issue faced by most iPhone users. In the future iterations of its smartphones, Apple will likely bump up the battery backup by making more space for a bigger battery within the device.

For this, the Cupertino tech major will reportedly use smaller internal components for iPhones. A similar move will be followed for other Apple devices as well, including iPads and MacBooks.

The decision has been hinted at in a new report by DigiTimes. The report suggests that Apple will greatly increase the adoption of integrated passive devices or IPDs across its devices in the future. Since these chips will be slimmer than the ones being used at present, the devices will have more internal space left after their use.

The reason for the smaller size of the chips is the improved efficiency that will allow higher performance on a smaller scale size. Once these chips are used, Apple will understandably have extra space to be filled by more battery capacity on its products.

The report, as identified by Mac Rumors, cites industry sources for the revelation. The sources suggest that Apple is likely to increase the business with its manufacturing partners TSMC and Amkor for the new and smaller IPDs.

The sources specified that the peripheral chips would be used by Apple for iPhones, iPads as well as MacBooks. The demand for IPDs is hence expected to grow sharply as the company increasingly adopts the new trend in the coming years.

No specific timeline, however, has been shared for this transition as of now. The only confirmation for the shift comes through a recent approval by Apple for TSMC's 6th-generation process to mass-produce IPDs. These IPDs are to be used for the new iPhones and iPads going forward.

Apple is actively pursuing larger batteries on its products, as has been suggested time and again for the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup. Earlier speculations have even speculated the new iPhones to be thicker than the iPhone 12 series in order to accommodate the larger batteries.

Apple earlier managed to increase the battery backup of some of its devices through battery optimisations within its silicon chipsets. It remains to be seen how the company matches the battery standards of the Android ecosystem, especially with the oncoming OLED screens, through the new iPDs in its future products.